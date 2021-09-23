NEWS
Investment

CBRE Global Investors announces rebrand

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 SEP 2021   11:57AM

The US$129 billion global real asset investment firm has changed its name and unified all global sub-brands.

CBRE Global Investors is now CBRE Investment Management and includes the rebrand of CBRE Caledon Capital Management, CBRE Clarion Securities and CBRE Global Investment Partners.

CBRE Investment Management said the unified name is a step in the firm's evolution and represents how the whole firm uses its expertise.

"The launch of CBRE Investment Management is another milestone in our strategic focus on realising potential in the real assets market," CBRE Investment Management chief executive Chuck Leitner said.

"We have long been aware of the significant real assets investment opportunity, and the adoption of a single unified brand further bolsters our ability to deliver real assets solutions so our clients, people and communities thrive.

"As we look to the future, we will continue to build on a rich history of serving our clients through our investor-operator capabilities, information advantage and commitment to sustainability."

Earlier this year, the former CBRE Clarion Securities lost its senior analyst and portfolio manager Gavin Peacock leaving Asia Pacific team leader Justin Pica as lead portfolio manager.

In late 2018, CBRE Clarion Securities took over the UBS Property Securities Fund as UBS Asset Management offloaded the management of some strategies.

Last year, UBS added a fund from CBRE Clarion to its lineup that invests in listed and unlisted real assets for sophisticated investors in Australia.

The UBS CBRE Global Real Assets Fund has a fund-of-fund structure and invests in existing vehicles from infrastructure and property funds from CBRE.

