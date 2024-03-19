Castlerock embarks on $30m capital raise

Property fund manager Castlerock is aiming to raise $30 million to expand its portfolio focused on government-leased assets.

The Castlerock Government Property Fund invests in state and Commonwealth government properties spanning five states. The 10-year-old fund has some $526 million in assets.

The fund manager is currently completing a $60 million, five-level office building in Frankston, which will be leased by the Victorian State Government. The fund was formerly known as the Auslink Property Trust No. 2.

Castlerock director Adam Bronts said: "We are consistently exploring future opportunities for acquisitions or development of premium government-leased properties across Australia, with the aim of providing our investors healthy distributions and growth potential."

The fund has an average weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 5.9 years, 99% occupancy and a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 43% with 90% of the debt being hedged, he said. It has a minimum investment amount of $50,000.

Castlerock has also recently rebranded its other fund Castlerock Services Australia Fund from Auslink Property Trust No. 1.

The $62 million fund invests in seven properties with the objective of building a portfolio of government-leased assets to provide investors with a stable and growing income stream and long-term capital growth.

It has an internal rate of return of 13.5% and a minimum investment amount is $100,000.

"We believe this simple change in name will create clarity and more accurately reflect our core business and the expertise we deliver," Bronts said.