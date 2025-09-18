CareSuper hires chief member officer

CareSuper will welcome an Aware Super group executive as its new chief member officer.

Katrina McPhee will join CareSuper in December in the role, which the fund said is "dedicated to amplifying the voice of members and shaping a retirement experience that delivers even greater confidence and value to the fund's nearly 600,000 members."

McPhee joins from Aware Super where she is currently group executive, communication and advocacy. She was previously chief of staff to the chief executive.

In all, she has spent about 15 years at Aware Super, including at VicSuper prior to the merger with First State Super.

Before that, her background was in financial advice.

"We're really pleased to welcome Katrina to CareSuper's dedicated leadership team in this key role. Her appointment further strengthens our commitment to delivering even greater retirement confidence for our members," CareSuper chief executive Jason Murray said.

"Our members benefit from a personalised experience delivered by an in-house team that consistently ranks #1 for customer service across super and financial services. That recognition reflects the care, expertise and dedication of our board, our leaders, and our people-and the value of our in-house model. In May alone, 90% of member calls were resolved on first contact, which speaks volumes about the quality of our service model.

"Katrina brings deep experience in leadership, transformation and strategy, and a strong track record of elevating member outcomes. She's joining a leadership-team that's passionate about putting members first, and I'm confident her insights and energy will help us continue to evolve our offering and deliver even more value to our members-both now and into retirement."

Meantime, McPhee said she is delighted to be joining CareSuper.

"CareSuper has built a strong reputation for member satisfaction and personalised service, and I'm excited to contribute to a team that consistently delivers above and beyond," she said.

"With an in-house member services and administration team, CareSuper has a unique foundation of care and capability with end-to-end control of our member experience. It's a great platform from which to continue evolving our products and services to meet the needs of our members.

"My time in financial planning taught me the importance of listening to members and helping them shape their future with confidence. I'm proud to be joining a fund that combines strong long-term investment performance with a clear ambition to be a trusted leader in retirement outcomes."