Capital Group hires from BlackRock

The $2.6 trillion global manager has hired from BlackRock to fill a newly-created role whose remit includes the Australian market.

London-based Alexandra Haggard will be Capital Group's head of product and investment services for in Europe and Asia including Australia, tasked with strategy and expansion of the firm's investment services in the region.

She was most recently BlackRock's global head of equity product, and the head strategic pricing for Europe, Middle East and Asia. Prior to this, she was the chief executive of British consultant Stamford Associates and EMEA managing director for product and marketing at Russell Investments.

In her new role at Capital, Haggard reports to the firm's head of Asia and Europe client group Guy Henriques.

"Investing in our Asia and Europe business is a strategic priority in Capital Group's long-term growth plans. We've made significant strides in growing our business across both regions and plan to continue building on these efforts to serve clients in the years ahead," Henriques said.

"Bringing exceptional leaders like Alexandra on board with deep industry knowledge of product development and product management will be key to delivering investment services that meet the needs of our clients. We warmly welcome Alexandra to Capital Group."

Haggard said of her appointment: "I am delighted to join a firm focused on long-term investing and with more than 85 years of investment experience. I look forward to supporting the growth plans for Asia and Europe, including channel expansion for our financial intermediary and institutional client base."

Capital Group was founded in 1931 and has been in the Asia Pacific region for 30 years.