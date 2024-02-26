Canna Campbell slapped with $114k legal bill

A judge has ordered financial adviser Canna Campbell to pay $113,791.50 in legal costs after she was found guilty of trademark infringement.

Justice Manousaridis in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ordered Campbell, founder of SugarMamma TV and SASS Financial, to pay the amount to Businest founder and chief executive Rhondalynn Korolak.

The hearing on February 23 reinforced Justice Manousaridis' determination last December, which found that Campbell breached Korolak's registered trademark, "Financial Foreplay", by using it on social media platforms and podcasts between 12 February 2020 to 15 May 2021.

In one example, Justice Manousaridis said: "The screenshots record images of the "SugarMamma's Financial Foreplay" logo the respondents had used, and whose use in the earlier reasons I found constituted the infringement of the trademark, as well as the words "Financial Foreplay" in connection with the respondents previous' podcasts known as "SugarMamma's Financial Foreplay"."

Korolak told Financial Standard that Campbell used her intellectual property until April 2022. "She lied under oath about taking it down by May 2021. It is disgraceful that both her and her lawyers continued to push the lie that she had removed the content earlier," she said.

Commenting on the decision, Korolak said that the "ruling should surprise no one - costs normally follow the party that wins."

"Campbell was kidding herself when she tried to argue that I only partially won and that I should have to pay her legal costs. This was a trademark infringement case and the judge found that the two feeble defences Campbell offered - that she did not use the mark to provide "financial advice" and her corporation was liable (not her personally) - were not supported by the facts or the clearly established law," she said.

Justice Manousaridis expressed concern that Campbell continued to infringe the trademark after she made an offer to settle, saying that the "amount to the Court determining that the respondents were entitled to use the trademark for $60,000 without Ms Korolak 's licence."

"As a licensed financial planner and member of Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA), Ms Campbell is bound by a Code of Conduct to act with integrity, objectivity, and fairness. As a result of this litigation, a complaint was raised with ASIC and the FAAA in January and no update has been provided," Korolak said.