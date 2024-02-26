Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Canna Campbell slapped with $114k legal bill

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 26 FEB 2024   12:39PM

A judge has ordered financial adviser Canna Campbell to pay $113,791.50 in legal costs after she was found guilty of trademark infringement.

Justice Manousaridis in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ordered Campbell, founder of SugarMamma TV and SASS Financial, to pay the amount to Businest founder and chief executive Rhondalynn Korolak.

The hearing on February 23 reinforced Justice Manousaridis' determination last December, which found that Campbell breached Korolak's registered trademark, "Financial Foreplay", by using it on social media platforms and podcasts between 12 February 2020 to 15 May 2021.

In one example, Justice Manousaridis said: "The screenshots record images of the "SugarMamma's Financial Foreplay" logo the respondents had used, and whose use in the earlier reasons I found constituted the infringement of the trademark, as well as the words "Financial Foreplay" in connection with the respondents previous' podcasts known as "SugarMamma's Financial Foreplay"."

Korolak told Financial Standard that Campbell used her intellectual property until April 2022. "She lied under oath about taking it down by May 2021. It is disgraceful that both her and her lawyers continued to push the lie that she had removed the content earlier," she said.

Commenting on the decision, Korolak said that the "ruling should surprise no one - costs normally follow the party that wins."

"Campbell was kidding herself when she tried to argue that I only partially won and that I should have to pay her legal costs. This was a trademark infringement case and the judge found that the two feeble defences Campbell offered - that she did not use the mark to provide "financial advice" and her corporation was liable (not her personally) - were not supported by the facts or the clearly established law," she said.

Justice Manousaridis expressed concern that Campbell continued to infringe the trademark after she made an offer to settle, saying that the "amount to the Court determining that the respondents were entitled to use the trademark for $60,000 without Ms Korolak 's licence."

"As a licensed financial planner and member of Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA), Ms Campbell is bound by a Code of Conduct to act with integrity, objectivity, and fairness. As a result of this litigation, a complaint was raised with ASIC and the FAAA in January and no update has been provided," Korolak said.

Read more: Financial ForeplayJustice ManousaridisCanna CampbellBusinestFederal Circuit Court of AustraliaFinancial Advice Association AustraliaRhondalynn KorolakSASS FinancialSugarMamma TV
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds in pole position for expanded advice
ASIC chases 757 adviser registrations
Industry leaders celebrate Australia Day honours
Adviser registration deadline moves to February 16
Advisers urged to check ASIC registration status
2024 to be a watershed year: FAAA
Court finds Canna Campbell infringed trademark
Treasury unveils advice reforms draft legislation
Adviser levy discount amounts to $8m saving
Power50: Most influential advisers named

Editor's Choice

US family office launches Australian arm

CHLOE WALKER
The Asena Family Office (Asena) has officially set up shop down under, merging with Melbourne-based boutique family office and asset management firm Giles Wade.

Jo-Anne Bloch to chair CSLR

CHLOE WALKER
Former Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive Jo-Anne Bloch has been appointed by the Albanese government to lead its Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CLSR).

Rest awards impact mandate

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Rest is $150 million closer to reaching its impact investment target after allocating to a listed equity fund.

Super funds captivated by equities: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds have been heavily reliant on equities for the last decade compared to their global peers, a new study reveals.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach