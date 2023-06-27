Calastone, Schroders collaborate on tokenised investment vehicle

Calastone and Schroders are collaborating to explore the capabilities of a tokenised investment vehicle for variable capital companies.

The collaborative endeavour seeks to manufacture and distribute tokenised investment vehicles via Calastone's Distributed Market Infrastructure.

Digitalising the core operations of collective investment vehicles could transform the value chain. Further, the changes may lead to cost reductions and lay the groundwork for more adaptable investment products that align with the current digital consumer experience.

Calastone chief technology officer Adam Belding said the application of distributed ledger technology (DLT) and tokenisation across trading, administration, and distribution could foster potential transformations in the value chain.

"We've been working with DLT for many years, exploring different types of DLT and looking for the use cases where it can add real value," he said.

"Tokenising fund units will not provide the transformation that the industry is looking for, however operating collective investments on a native DLT platform, and applying DLT and tokenisation at all levels of the fund from trading to administration and distribution, provides a much more fundamental transformation.

"Our work with Schroders shows that this future could be much closer than some imagine."

DLT, when applied appropriately, can serve as an influential platform for the provision, management, security, and distribution of tokenised assets. Such a strategic application could pave the way for significant enhancements in both operational efficiency and innovation in product offerings, he added.

Meanwhile, Schroders chief operating officer Peter Hilborne said: "We are in a transformative era where distributed ledger technology will redefine finance with a positive impact on asset management."

"At Schroders, we understand the vital role tokenisation and digital assets may play in modern economic arrangements, and we are delighted to be working with Calastone to contribute to the advancement of the digital asset ecosystem.

"We look forward to collaborating with various industry players to bring this pioneering technology to market, ushering in an era of exciting possibilities."