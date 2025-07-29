Buyers demand HNW advice practices: Radar Results

Financial advice practices that service high-net-worth (HNW) clients and earn more than $1 million in recurring revenue are in high demand from acquirers, according to Radar Results.

Buyers are also keen on institutional licensees and private wealth firms that have clients with more than $1 million in investible assets and demonstrate robust compliance history and fee-for-service models.

They typically want target practices located in capital cities and affluent regional centres.

HNW clients bring more than just larger portfolios - they offer long-term value, ongoing engagement, and often more complex advice needs, said Radar Results chief executive John Birt.

For acquirers, this translates to higher revenue per client.

"HNW clients typically require full-service advice across investments, tax, estate planning, and risk management - all of which contribute to deeper and more profitable relationships," he said.

HNW clients also offer increased business stability and scalable opportunity.

Birt said that buyers value the stability that comes with a smaller number of high-quality clients, particularly when those clients are engaged and loyal.

"Practices with HNW clients often have strong internal processes, dedicated support staff, and a clear value proposition - making them easier to integrate or expand," he said.

Over the past five years, the brokerage firm found that larger practices have increasingly valued and sold based on a multiple of EBIT.

"This method of valuation focuses on the profitability of the business, making it more relevant for practices with significant scale and structure," Brit explained.

"Typically, practices with annual recurring revenue between $3 million and $20 million are achieving sale prices ranging from 5x to 7x EBIT. In some cases, even higher multiples have been secured, but these are usually reserved for premium-quality businesses that have undergone a process of corporatisation."

During the period, buyers have also placed emphasis on structured, well-governed businesses that operate like a corporate entity, rather than a traditional advisory practice.