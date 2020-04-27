NEWS
Economics
Businesses urged to apply for JobKeeper
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 27 APR 2020   11:43AM

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise ombudsman Kate Carnell is concerned that many small businesses may not be applying for the JobKeeper scheme.

Carnell said there is a concern from many small business owners that they cannot afford to pay staff up to April 30, and so are not applying for the financial assistance.

"Small businesses that believe they are eligible to apply for JobKeeper really must do so quickly," Carnell said.

"There have been reports that some small businesses, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors, have not applied for JobKeeper because they cannot pay $1500 for each eligible staff member per fortnight."

Carnell said any business owners concerned should contact one of the big four banks, who have set up dedicated help lines dedicated to any JobKeeper issue.

"There are lines of credit that are readily available so that you can pay your staff in the lead up to the initial payment from the ATO at the start of May, which will be a month in arrears," she said.

"The banks are promising to fast-track these applications, so you can get the necessary funds you need to pay your staff."

Carnell said it is especially critical that small businesses that are struggling to pay their rent apply for the JobKeeper payment for their staff because you are only covered by the Mandatory Commercial Tenancy Code of Conduct if you are using JobKeeper.

"This may be essential to your business' survival," Carnell said.

"Above all, we want to see small business survive this difficult time, so they can thrive on the other side.

"JobKeeper provides the practical financial support small businesses need as we wait for this health crisis to pass."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

