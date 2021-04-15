NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Business registration to be updated
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 15 APR 2021   12:27PM

The government has moved forward with the Modernising Business Registers (MBR) program with a singular registry platform, eliminating seven registry interactions.

Minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy, minister for women's economic security Jane Hume announced the appointment of commissioner of taxation as the commonwealth registrar of the Australian Business Registry Services (ABRS) which marks the next phase of the MBR.

The MBR will allow businesses to quickly view, update and maintain registry data in one location, bringing together ASIC's 31 business registers and the Australian Business Register onto a new system at the ATO.

Under MBR, the ABRS will allow business owners to register through the Australian Taxation Office rather then the current system which requires up to seven entry points to establish a business.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"For the 2.7 million registered companies on the Australian Company Register, these reforms will streamline their annual business registry engagement with the government, helping SMEs to save time and money," Hume said.

"The new system will improve transparency of publicly held company data by creating a single source of trusted and accessible business data that will provide efficient registry service delivery."

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

The commissioner of taxation as registrar will have the flexibility to change the technology to improve user experience.

The first function of the ABRS will be director identification numbers which are a requirement for all company directors. The director ID will be a unique identifier that a director can keep forever regardless of whether they cease to be a director or move interstate.

"Verifying the identity of directors is important for improving data integrity and helping regulators to detect and deal with illegal phoenixing activities. The Registrar will notify company directors of their obligations under the new director ID regime," Hume said.

Read more: MBRABRSATOJane HumeASICAustralian Business Register
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC releases fee consent instrument
ASIC praises super trustees
ATO quizzed on readiness for stapling
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
ASIC cracks down on binary options
ASIC sues CBA over monthly fees
ASIC drops Caddick charges
Mayfair found to have misled
AFCA left toothless on Mayfair complaints
Chester eyes ASIC chair role
Editor's Choice
Pendal gets $900m net inflows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:31PM
Pendal Group saw $900 million in net inflows in the quarter ending March, taking its assets over $100 billion again.
New lead for Mercer Sentinel
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Mercer has welcomed a new lead for its outsourced due diligence and custody consulting business.
Bernie Madoff dies in prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:17PM
The architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in US history has died in prison aged 82.
Praemium FUA up, opens Edinburgh office
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:16PM
The platform has recorded increased funds under administration (FUA) of $37.9 billion as it expands its presence in the UK with the opening of an office in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.