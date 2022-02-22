Budget Direct, NobleOak partner for life insurance offering

Budget Direct has joined forces with NobleOak Life to provide its customers a life insurance offering.

The Budget Direct Life Insurance range of covers are available to Budget Direct customers who pay for the Premium Life Direct policy.

The policy includes life, total and permanent disability, income protection and trauma.

Budget Direct chief growth officer Jonathan Kerr said customers will have "access to a range of high-quality life insurance solutions that provide financial security for themselves and their families".

NobleOak chief executive Anthony Brown said: "Customers will benefit from our strong partnership based on our shared values of always putting customers first and we are looking forward to providing the same level of outstanding service that Budget Direct customers are accustomed to."

Supermarket giant Coles forayed into life insurance in 2014, partnering with MetLife, while Woolworths joined forces with Swiss Re and Heath Australia to supplement their group risk super fund distribution.

Coles introduced "new affordable life insurance, starting at as little as $1 a week" including its 'price beat' guarantee, underwritten by MetLife. It ditched the life insurance sector less than three years later.

Last year, Budget Direct won the Consumer Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer at the Financial Standard MAX Awards for its Insurance Solved campaign.