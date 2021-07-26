BTFM, Asgard Capital fined $3m

The Federal Court will force BT Funds Management and Asgard Capital Management to pay $1.5 million each for charging fees for no service and making misleading statements.

Between September 2014 and August 2017, the court found that the companies harmed 404 customers, leading to about 487 breaches of the Corporations Act.

Such breaches included making false or misleading representations in account statements. The institutions told customers that they did not deduct ongoing adviser fees - but continued to do so - despite the fact that customers requested to remove the service of a financial adviser.

Both firms engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct, the court said, by providing customers with statements which did not show that ongoing adviser fees continued to be deducted.

Parent company Westpac agreed to pay the civil penalties for BT and Asgard.

Pointing to Asgard, the court said it "breached its obligation to do all things necessary to ensure the financial services covered by its financial services licence were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly, and contravened s912A of the Corporations Act".

As part of its determination, the court ordered BT and Asgard to publish an Adverse Publicity Order on their websites.

Justice Wheelahan found that the firms benefited from their automated and offshore processes and systems provided by Genpact Australia.

This "may be inferred contribute to substantial profits, without also undertaking the burden of ensuring that those systems work, and that they promptly identify occasions where they do not", he said.

"An appropriate penalty should have the effect of deterring the defendants, and financial services providers generally, from maintaining defective systems, and conversely, providing an incentive to establish and maintain systems that are reliable."

He acknowledged the "preparedness of BT and Asgard to make early admissions of liability and took this into account in determining penalty".

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "Misleading statements were made to customers, who were also charged for services they did not receive. The licensed financial services industry has an obligation to ensure that their systems and processes are reliable, accurate and their customers must be able to have trust in them."

ASIC commenced proceedings against Westpac's subsidiaries in August 2020. It was only in October 2016 that a customer identified the erroneous charges.

Westpac said in a statement: "The allegations concern the inadvertent charging of financial adviser fees to 404 customers totalling $130,006 after a request had been made to remove the financial adviser from the customers' accounts. BTFM and ACML apologise that these errors occurred."

"The issue was self-reported to ASIC in July 2017 and customers have been contacted and remediated between 2017-2018. BTFM and ACML accepted the allegations and did not defend the proceedings," the bank said.