BTFG names chief customer service officer

BT Financial Group appointed a long-serving Westpac executive as its chief customer service officer.

Georgina Croft spent 12 years at the Westpac Group, serving in several executive roles that included chief operating officer for the insurance businesses at BTFG.

She was also chief of staff for the institutional banking division and most recently finished up as executive director of transformation, specialist businesses.

Before Westpac, Croft was a senior associate and solicitor at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.

"The CCSO is responsible for ensuring we achieve the highest expectations on service, quality, performance and driving customer and adviser satisfaction across BT," BTFG chief executive Matt Rady said.

"I look forward to her strong contribution in this important position."

Rady is also a new addition to the banking group, moving on from his role as the chief executive of Allianz Retire+ after three and a half years as of October 2021.

BT managing director Kathy Vincent reports to Rady.

Melinda Howes, who finished up as managing director of superannuation at BT in December, worked at the banking group for nearly two decades in total.