BT answers advisers' top tax time questions

BT has released its hottest end of financial year tips for advisers; in the mix this year are changes to downsizer contributions, the super guarantee and minimum pension drawdowns.

BT Technical Services fields over 2000 queries from financial advisers every quarter, so in the lead up to the end of financial year, the wealth management company has decided to list its most common queries.

First up, downsizers looking to sell their homes may not be aware that the eligibility age for downsizer contributions into super is coming down in the new financial year, to 60 years.

BT technical consultant Tim Howard said: "Notably, if your client is about to turn 60, it's worth checking if they're eligible, bearing in mind that generally from the date of settlement of the property sale, the client has 90 days in which to make the downsizer contribution."

"The crucial date is when the client puts the money into super."

To be able to contribute proceeds from a property sale into super, clients need to have owned their home for 10 years or more. A downsizer contribution - up to $300,000 maximum - doesn't count towards any of the contribution caps and can still be made even if a person has total super savings greater than $1.7 million.

A client's spouse can also make a downsizer contribution to their own super of up to $300,000 from the same proceeds, even if they don't own the property in question.

A separate point to note, for clients trying to sell an investment property, consider contributing some of the sale proceeds into super, to potentially reduce their capital gains tax liability. The tax rate in super being 15%, compared to paying a capital gains marginal rate as high as 47%.

The BT recommendations also nudged advisers to remind their business clients who have employees that the super guarantee is increasing to 10.5% next financial year.

Furthermore, BT issued a reminder that the $450 minimum threshold is disappearing. Regardless of an employee's wages in a calendar month, going forward employers must pay the super guarantee.

"The removal of the minimum threshold largely impacts younger workers, but also potentially older people working part-time," Howard said.

ACTU assistant secretary Scott Connolly has previously called the threshold removal a great win for workers and an important step towards securing working people's retirement.

Advisers were also reminded that clients planning to make spouse contributions as part of their tax strategy should be reminded to do so before the end of financial year.

"Clients who typically benefit from this strategy are in a relationship where one person is in a high-income bracket and the other person has a lower level of personal income," Howard explained.

The person with the higher income is generally better off maximising their personal contributions first, as this is likely to reduce their taxable income. That person can then consider making an after-tax contribution into their spouse's super fund to receive the spouse contribution tax offset."

Billed as a general piece of advice, BT said anyone looking to claim a tax deduction for making personal super contributions in this financial year should do so before 30 June.

"As always, advisers should keep in mind the cut-off dates for transactions to be reflected in year-end statements," the BT advice stated.

"Each super fund or wealth management platform can vary, and the deadlines can be several days before June 30."

Further, about personal contributions to super, BT suggested that advisers check clients' eligibility to contribute. But, in addition to eligibility checks, prior to lodging income tax returns for the 2022 financial year, super members must submit a notice of intent to claim a tax deduction for the contribution amount with the trustee of their fund.

Also note, Howard said: "Many clients will have carry-forward contribution cap space available, particularly since they can carry forward unused amounts from the previous three years into the current year."

"That means clients may be able to make extra concessional contributions, without having to pay extra tax."

There were fewer adviser enquiries to BT about SMSFs to which the company only said advisers may need to remind SMSF clients of their obligations as a trustee with regards to accepting personal super contributions from members.

A trustee must acknowledge the receipt from a member of their notice of intent to claim a deduction, to ensure the tax deduction for the contribution is processed correctly BT recommended.

The BT list of tips concluded with a reminder that the temporary halved minimum drawdown amounts had been extended to 30 June 2023 and that trade settlements may take longer than usual due to pending distributions from fund managers.