Executive Appointments

BT adds to platform business leadership

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 29 MAR 2022   8:35PM

BT has appointed Insignia Financial's head of wrap platforms to the newly created role.

Kathryn Cosentino will take on the role of head of product management in BT's platforms business from May 4. While it's a newly created role, she replaces Daniela De Zotti, BT's head of platform management and implementation, who's acted in the role throughout the recruitment process.

Cosentino has more than 20 years' experience in financial services, with BT saying: "Kathryn is a high calibre product professional and brings with her experience leading through significant change, including MLC's merger with IOOF."

BT managing director of platforms and investments Kathy Vincent said she is delighted to have Cosentino join the team.

"She has an impressive track record in putting advisers and their clients first and I look forward to her passion and commitment in helping BT Panorama to become the undisputed platform of choice in Australia," Vincent said.

"Kathryn is a well-regarded and highly disciplined leader and joins BT at an exciting time as we shape the BT of the future and continue to invest in the contemporary BT Panorama platform."

Another role, head of strategy and product development, has also been created and BT expects to announce an appointment to the position shortly.

BT, BT Panorama, Insignia Financial, Kathryn Cosentino, Kathy Vincent, Daniela De Zotti, MLC
