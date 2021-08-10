Booming market for financial services jobs

According to Kaizen Recruitment, which specialises in financial services, lockdowns have not cooled a hot job market for finance professionals.

The recruitment firm said positive momentum from the first quarter of 2021 only accelerated into the second quarter, with Kaizen having had its best quarter on record in terms of recruiting successfully.

It acknowledged that lockdowns have slowed some interview processes but said they haven't cooled the overall job market.

For the period of April to June 2021, 59% of Kaizen's recruitment assignments were completed within funds management, with the remainder across superannuation, insurance, private lending, and wealth management.

The firm said there was strong demand in investment research, investment operations, ESG/responsible investment, client services & administration, data & performance analytics, marketing, and risk & compliance.

Risk and compliance continues to be a market with plenty of job opportunities.

"The current risk and compliance market is especially buoyant, with renewed demand for talent as employer confidence continues to grow," Kaizen risk and compliance senior consultant Amanda Chisholm said.

She added that 13.5% of roles advertised on active job boards within financial services last quarter were in risk, legal, compliance, governance, and audit.

"This has been a 20% increase overall in requests for risk and compliance professionals since the Royal Commission," Chisholm said.

The average salary for roles Kaizen observed in the market last quarter was $139,000 and the highest salary it saw was $300,000.

And, in good news for jobseekers, Kaizen said it has seen an increase in counteroffers from employers when they are notified of a resignation. The firm has also seen bonuses offered to get candidates over the line.

This is perhaps a direct result of the pandemic, as closed borders have led to a talent shortage. In particular, Kaizen noted a skillset shortage across investment operations and fund accounting.

"We are seeing career development and flexibility just as, or in some cases more, important than salary. Many candidates are open to taking a sideways step if it means getting them closer to their long-term goal, such as going from an operations or accounting position into the front office," Kaizen said.

"As the borders remain closed to international talent, recruitment processes have become more competitive as firms are all competing to attract the best candidates from the local talent pool. The contract market has been challenging, as typically we would rely on offshore candidates to fill majority of these positions."