NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

BNY Mellon announces new chief executive

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 11 MAR 2022   11:45AM

Thomas Gibbons will retire as chief executive from BNY Mellon this year after 36 years with the company.

Gibbons will depart in August, and Robin Vince has been announced as his successor.

Vince will be president and chief executive-elect effective immediately.

Gibbons has been chief executive of BNY Mellon since 2019.

Vince was previously vice chair of BNY Mellon and chief executive of the firm's global market infrastructure business - which includes BNY Mellon's Pershing, treasury services, and clearance and collateral management lines of business as well as markets and execution services.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vince had a 26 year career with Goldman Sachs.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"It has been an honor working for BNY Mellon over the last 36 years, in part because I firmly believe in the company's core mission and the value our services bring to clients and society. The pandemic highlighted our important role in the global financial ecosystem as well as our resilience, and we stand today as market leader across many of our businesses," Gibbons said.

"As I prepare to retire, I cannot think of a better person than Robin to ensure the company capitalizes on the broad range of opportunities ahead as the industry continues to evolve. Robin has been a significant contributor to the company, our strategy and growth agenda.

"He is someone I deeply respect and trust, and I look forward to working side-by-side with him to support the transition over the coming months while continuing to drive organic growth."

Independent chair of the board of directors Joseph Echevarria commented: "As Todd retires after nearly four decades of service to the company and its shareholders, including his outstanding leadership through the global pandemic, we want to thank Todd for his many contributions.

"He has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our clients and his colleagues and was instrumental in building BNY Mellon into the institution it is today."

Read more: BNY MellonThomas GibbonsRobin VinceGoldman SachsJoseph Echevarria
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Direct indexing: The next evolution?
Family offices embrace crypto: BNY Mellon
Crestone awards back-office, trade execution mandate
UK takes steps to remove gender pay gap
Alpha females
MySuper heatmap offers few surprises
CFS joins firms in net zero alignment
New mining head at Goldman Sachs
FinClear wins Ord Minnett mandate
Milestone Group launches valuation tool

Editor's Choice

Aussie small-cap fund returns 40%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
A Bennelong small-caps fund outperformed the index nearly fourfold over the last three years, an analysis of the sector shows.

Can Russia use crypto to get around sanctions?

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:00PM
There are growing concerns Russia might use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and move money undetected, raising concerns around the ethics of crypto.

ASIC to strengthen market integrity rules

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
ASIC is introducing changes to its market integrity rules in a bid to evade further technological glitches.

UK takes steps to remove gender pay gap

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
The UK government is introducing a pilot program to increase transparency around pay, to the benefit of women. It comes as many companies face backlash for showing support for International Women's Day while also paying their male employees significantly more than their female counterparts.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.