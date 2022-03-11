BNY Mellon announces new chief executive

Thomas Gibbons will retire as chief executive from BNY Mellon this year after 36 years with the company.

Gibbons will depart in August, and Robin Vince has been announced as his successor.

Vince will be president and chief executive-elect effective immediately.

Gibbons has been chief executive of BNY Mellon since 2019.

Vince was previously vice chair of BNY Mellon and chief executive of the firm's global market infrastructure business - which includes BNY Mellon's Pershing, treasury services, and clearance and collateral management lines of business as well as markets and execution services.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vince had a 26 year career with Goldman Sachs.

"It has been an honor working for BNY Mellon over the last 36 years, in part because I firmly believe in the company's core mission and the value our services bring to clients and society. The pandemic highlighted our important role in the global financial ecosystem as well as our resilience, and we stand today as market leader across many of our businesses," Gibbons said.

"As I prepare to retire, I cannot think of a better person than Robin to ensure the company capitalizes on the broad range of opportunities ahead as the industry continues to evolve. Robin has been a significant contributor to the company, our strategy and growth agenda.

"He is someone I deeply respect and trust, and I look forward to working side-by-side with him to support the transition over the coming months while continuing to drive organic growth."

Independent chair of the board of directors Joseph Echevarria commented: "As Todd retires after nearly four decades of service to the company and its shareholders, including his outstanding leadership through the global pandemic, we want to thank Todd for his many contributions.

"He has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our clients and his colleagues and was instrumental in building BNY Mellon into the institution it is today."