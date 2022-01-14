NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Blackstone inches closer to Crown Resorts deal

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 14 JAN 2022   11:51AM

Australia's biggest casino operator Crown Resorts said on Thursday its board was likely to back an improved $8.87 billion buyout proposal from US private equity firm Blackstone Inc unless a higher offer emerged.

Currently, James Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings is the biggest shareholder and has a 36.8% stake.

Blackstone has a stake of almost 10%.

"The Crown board considers that it is in the interests of Crown's shareholders to engage further with Blackstone on a non-exclusive basis in relation to the revised proposal," it said in a statement to the ASX.

"Accordingly, Crown has decided to provide Blackstone with the opportunity to finalise its due diligence inquiries and negotiate the terms of an implementation agreement so that Blackstone can put forward a binding offer."

If that happens, Crown will recommend the offer to shareholders, but approval will also be required by casino regulators in Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

Blackstone made its first approach for Crown in March last year, with an initial offer of A$11.85. That, and a subsequent offer in May were rejected as too low.

In July, rival Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group scrapped a merger proposal with Crown, while an offer from Oaktree Capital Management LP to fund the buyout of Packer's stake also didn't proceed.

Read more: BlackstoneCrown ResortsConsolidated Press Holdings
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Foreign investment in Australian commercial property hits record high
Blackstone buys GIC's stake in logistics trust for $2.1bn
Blackstone invests $925m for stake in Grosvenor Place
Morrison & Co hires ANZ heads, investment chief
Most shorted companies on ASX: Report
Deutsche Bank names real estate lead
AFCA chair under fire
La Trobe completes half billion issuance
Aussie stocks burnt in blaze
La Trobe Financial expands executive team

Editor's Choice

Cbus to launch new investment options

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
The $67 billion super fund for the building and construction industries will launch new investment options as it remains focussed on growing to $150 billion.

PineBridge hires Asia wealth management lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
PineBridge Investments appointed a head of wealth management for the Asia region in a newly created role.

Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Asset managers and superannuation funds will ramp up their digital advice offerings in 2022 as the reality of financial advisers exiting sets in.

Tough quarter for Pendal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Pendal Group has endured a disappointing quarter, with $5 billion in outflows from UK institutional clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.