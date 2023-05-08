BlackRock to list low-cost property and infrastructure ETFs

BlackRock will launch two new core ETFs, the iShares Core FTSE Global Infrastructure (AUD Hedged) ETF (GLIN) and the iShares Core FTSE Global Property ex Australia (AUD Hedged) ETF (GLPR).

The ETFs will be priced at 20 basis points (or 0.20%), an amount which according to BlackRock is less than half the current management fee of similar ETFs in the Australian market.

GLIN will be benchmarked to the FTSE Developed Core Infrastructure 50/50 AUD Hedged Index, while GLPR will be benchmarked to the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Ex Australia Rental AUD Hedged Index.

BlackRock deputy head and head of iShares Australia Jason Collins said the launch underscores the group's commitment to deliver advisers and investors the most efficient suite of core building blocks in the market.

"Australian institutional investors have long considered global infrastructure and global real estate core assets for asset allocation purposes because they typically offer consistent income streams, inflation resilience, as well as potential long-term capital appreciation benefits," Collins said.

"BlackRock is pleased to be able to leverage our global scale, technology and portfolio construction insights to the Australian market, with the aim of further growing the ETP and advice market in Australia and democratising investing more broadly."

Meanwhile, BlackRock Australasia head of wealth Chantal Giles said the addition of low-cost Global Property and Global Infrastructure ETFs further bolsters the local iShares range, allowing allocators and advisers more room in their fee budget for higher cost alpha and alternative strategies or for more tactical and granular ETF exposures which may be appropriate in the current investment environment.

"BlackRock believes more Australians would benefit from access to financial advice, and today's move by iShares further reduces the input cost in investing which we hope contributes to meaningful growth in the industry," she said.

The ETFs will be available on the ASX later this month.