Executive Appointments

BlackRock names APAC wealth lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 19 OCT 2021   12:08PM

A former Westpac executive has joined BlackRock to lead its wealth division for Asia Pacific.

BlackRock appointed Guilherme Lima to the position of Asia Pacific head of wealth, responsible for developing strategies for wealth management, private banks and family office clients.

Lima has relocated to Hong Kong for the role. Previously, he was based in Sydney overseeing Westpac's business division as chief executive for almost two years.

Before Westpac, he was at HSBC for over nine years and held several senior roles, including group head of wealth management in Hong Kong. Before that, he was a partner at McKinsey in New York and Sao Paulo.

BlackRock chair and head of Asia Pacific Rachel Lord said the appointment of a head of wealth is an important step in serving clients in APAC.

"The wealth industry in Asia is facing opportunities and challenges posed by demographic and regulatory changes, as well as growth in individual retirement planning and digitalisation. Wealth clients want access to global investment capabilities and thought leadership, as well as local market insights and a variety of wealth solutions as they search for efficiency and better outcomes under dynamic market conditions," she said.

Lima's decades of experience across global platforms bring together the best market and wealth management practices to the benefit of clients and will help achieve BlackRock's growth ambitions in the region, Lord added.

