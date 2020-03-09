NEWS
Billionaire investor warns against buying the dip
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 9 MAR 2020   12:18PM

Billionaire investor and stock picker Alex Waislitz has warned investors to steer clear from trying to sell or buy market dips, as the coronavirus continues to batter markets.

In his capacity as Thorney Opportunities chair, Waislitz wrote to shareholders to urge them to exercise caution.

He argued professional traders often thrive in these times of volatility, while retail investors, in contrast, should be wary.

"Now, in my view, is not a time for aggressive selling or aggressive buying on dips. It is a time for investment discipline and extreme vigilance," Waislitz said.

"While it is impossible for anyone to be definitive about how this crisis will eventually play out, my experience over more than 30 years of being active in financial markets tells me that no matter what the short-term outlook, this too shall pass."

After being identified in Wuhan, China, three months ago, COVID-19 has now spread to more than 100 countries and territories and killed more than 3500 people.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are currently 105,586 people with COVID-19 around the world.

That the virus could spread so quickly, causing havoc on global share markets, impacting every advanced economy and triggering supply chains to grind to a halt was "dramatic", Waislitz said in the letter.

"Previously, this would have been considered to be in the realm of science fiction," he said.

"We still have no way of predicting the ultimate impact of this virus."

He argued that quantitative, programmatic trading has exacerbated the market's volatile moves.

"For investors, events such as the coronavirus make for very stressful times. Uncertainty breeds fear and right now, global share markets are reacting accordingly," Waislitz said.

"Algorithm-led, programmatic trading is likely exacerbating the movements in the market."

Waislitz said current market volatility had presented his firm with several investment opportunities.

"At [Thorney Opportunities] we always keep an eye on the short-term fluctuations of the market however our main focus continues to be on the medium-to-long-term outlook," he said.

"Viewed through a longer term lens, the current market gyrations have presented some opportunities within our core strategy which has remained the same."

From fear comes opportunity, Waislitz said.

"There are always good opportunities during times when fear and uncertainty are prevalent in share markets," he said.

He encouraged the Australian government to take advantage of the current low interest rate environment to aid economic growth.

"Given the potentially recessionary impact to economic growth, I believe it is an ideal opportunity for the Australian Government to announce and action short-term stimulatory measures," Waislitz said.

"Furthermore, I believe strongly they should take advantage of historically low interest rates and borrow significant amounts to fund a range of multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects in water, energy, road, rail, air and elsewhere to help secure Australia's long-term prosperity.

"To secure a robust and sustainable future, now is the time for strong and decisive action."

