Investment

BetaShares to launch digital health, telemedicine ETF

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 10 MAR 2022   12:37PM

BetaShares is diversifying its thematic range with the launch of BetaShares Digital Health and Telemedicine ETF (EDOC).

EDOC will provide exposure to up to 50 leading global digital healthcare and telemedicine companies, such as Boston Scientific, Abbott and Resmed.

To qualify for inclusion, companies must be engaged in sectors such as digital healthcare, connected medical devices, remote patient monitoring, telehealth, or wearable products.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said that the new fund will offer investors convenient and cost-effective access to global leaders in the digital healthcare and telemedicine sector.

"In a single trade, investors will be able to get exposure to a diversified portfolio of companies that are revolutionising the way people access healthcare," Vynokur said.

"We believe digital healthcare is a long-term secular growth story, enabling more convenient, comprehensive and efficient care for patients.

"Digital healthcare solutions are forecast to be a significant part of this increased spending as technological innovation reduces costs, improves quality and expands access to healthcare for millions across the globe.

EDOC will be the 12th addition to BetaShares' range of thematic ETFs; just last month the Online Retail and E-Commerce ETF was launched. The thematic range collectively holds more than $2.2 billion in funds under management.

Subject to regulatory approvals, EDOC is expected to be available at the end of March.

