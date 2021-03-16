NEWS
Executive Appointments
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 16 MAR 2021   11:50AM

BetaShares has announced a new appointment to a newly created role targeting the high-net-worth market.

Tony Pattison has been named as head of high net worth groups and will be responsible for leading BetaShares' activities in the private bank, family office and high net worth investor space.

Pattison joins BetaShares from Legg Mason (now Franklin Templeton) where he was director of sales and oversaw the high net worth channel.

Prior to that he also worked with Challenger as business development manager, Fidante Partners, and Macquarie Group as business development manager.

BetaShares' executive director of capital markets and institutional business Peter Harper said bringing Pattison on board reflects the growth of the BetaShares business, and the Australian ETF industry as a whole.

"We are thrilled to have Tony leading our HNW strategy. Globally, the HNW segment has been one of the largest adopters of ETFs due to their liquidity, transparency, delivery on stated outcomes and low costs," Harper said.

"We are seeing the same trend in Australia, and BetaShares intends to be at the forefront of this market locally.

"Tony has demonstrated over many years his market-leading skills and ability to establish rewarding relationships, and we are delighted to have him represent our business in this senior role."

Pattison said he is looking forward to bringing his knowledge and contacts in the high-net-worth investor space to the role and help to build on the company's position in the Australian wholesale market.

"Astute HNW investors are always looking for cutting-edge strategies and themes to build out their portfolios and using ETFs to achieve these goals is becoming more and more appealing to this client base," he said.

Pattison will be based in BetaShares Melbourne office and will also be joined by two new associate directors of distribution - adviser business.

Nathan Lui will join from iShares and Ben Roht from Vanguard.  BetaShares said Lui and Roht will jointly look after advisers in Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.

BetaShares said the new appointments add to its increasing presence in Melbourne and mark an already strong year for the Australian ETF manager.

Read more: BetaSharesTony PattisonBen RohtNathan LuiPeter HarperChallengerFidante PartnersFranklin TempletoniSharesLegg MasonMacquarie GroupVanguard
