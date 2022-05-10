BetaShares reveals Future of Food ETF

BetaShares has announced the upcoming launch of its Australian-first Future of Food ETF (IEAT).

The Future of Food ETF has been developed as technological innovation has revolutionised the way food is produced and distributed across the globe.

This thematic is underpinned by powerful megatrends such as an increased global population, improved living standards, more awareness about the impacts of livestock on greenhouse gas emissions and animal welfare considerations.

As a result, many people have replaced animal-based foods with plant-based alternatives or have sought out foods that are produced and distributed via more sustainable means.

In a statement, BetaShares said the Future of Food ETF will provide exposure to a portfolio of companies that are at the forefront of the revolution changing the way that food is produced, distributed and consumed.

For companies to be included they must be engaged in activities around food production, food chain improvement or food supply.

Current IEAT index constituents include global leaders in the food production sector like Beyond Meat, Tattooed Chef and Danone.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "Our leading thematic range, which will soon include IEAT, is a perfect example of our continued work to give investors access to a greater range of high conviction megatrends that will play out over the decades ahead."

IEAT will be the 13th thematic fund from BetaShares and will soon join other popular thematic exposures that cover global cybersecurity, Asian technology, and climate change.

Subject to regulatory approvals, IEAT is expected to start trading on the ASX at the end of May 2022.