Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BetaShares reveals Future of Food ETF

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022   12:34PM

BetaShares has announced the upcoming launch of its Australian-first Future of Food ETF (IEAT).

The Future of Food ETF has been developed as technological innovation has revolutionised the way food is produced and distributed across the globe.

This thematic is underpinned by powerful megatrends such as an increased global population, improved living standards, more awareness about the impacts of livestock on greenhouse gas emissions and animal welfare considerations.

As a result, many people have replaced animal-based foods with plant-based alternatives or have sought out foods that are produced and distributed via more sustainable means.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

In a statement, BetaShares said the Future of Food ETF will provide exposure to a portfolio of companies that are at the forefront of the revolution changing the way that food is produced, distributed and consumed.

For companies to be included they must be engaged in activities around food production, food chain improvement or food supply.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

Current IEAT index constituents include global leaders in the food production sector like Beyond Meat, Tattooed Chef and Danone.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "Our leading thematic range, which will soon include IEAT, is a perfect example of our continued work to give investors access to a greater range of high conviction megatrends that will play out over the decades ahead."

IEAT will be the 13th thematic fund from BetaShares and will soon join other popular thematic exposures that cover global cybersecurity, Asian technology, and climate change.

Subject to regulatory approvals, IEAT is expected to start trading on the ASX at the end of May 2022.

Read more: IEATBetaSharesFuture of Food ETFETFAlex VynokurASXBeyond MeatDanoneTattooed Chef
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BetaShares opens Perth office, hires
Bennelong bolsters distribution team
ETF growth slows but investors remain resilient
Further $1.4bn FUM drop at Magellan
ASX seeks to improve investment products offering
Westpac giving away BT super business
HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care
AMP confirms sale talks with Dexus
We're paying 30% more: Cboe
Pendal rejects Perpetual bid

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper boosts private equity investments by $13bn

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper will invest $13 billion into private equity globally over the next two years and grow its US-based team to deliver strong long-term returns for members.

Pendal sees profits rise, to focus on costs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal Group has flagged it will turn its attention to cost management as it reports an 8% lift in profits.

Schroders private wealth sales lead in new role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of private wealth sales at Schroders Australia has departed, taking up a new role with an ASX-listed alternatives manager.

BetaShares reveals Future of Food ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
BetaShares has announced the upcoming launch of its Australian-first Future of Food ETF (IEAT).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.