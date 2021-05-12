NEWS
Executive Appointments
BetaShares appoints chief financial officer
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 MAY 2021   12:34PM

The fast-growing ETF issuer has appointed a chief financial officer in a newly created role.

Jason Gellert was previously BetaShares' head of corporate development and is one of the co-founders in the company.

He previously worked at Morgan Stanley in investment banking in Sydney and New York, and on the investment team for Investec Wentworth Private Equity.

As the chief financial officer, he will be responsible for capital management, accounting and audit functions, as well as corporate strategic investments.

"Jason has, since our inception, been a key member of the BetaShares management team and we are delighted to see him take on this new role, as we enter the next phase of our development," said BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

Vynokur said the role is newly created. Finance functions were previously under financial controller Cheline Unwin, who stays with the business.

Gellert also continues with his corporate development responsibilities.

"Given the additional focus on investment, both in organic growth and strategic investments, we decided to appoint a CFO," he said.

BetaShares has $17 billion in total assets.

In March, US private equity firm TA Associates bought a roughly 50% share in BetaShares Holdings, replacing Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group and some minority shareholders.

At the time, Vynokur said the transaction gives the firm two main avenues of growth: the organic growth in ETFs which are about to hit $100 billion, and inorganic growth opportunities in fintechs and other product issuers.

BetaShares has since hired for the high-net-worth channel, opened a New Zealand office, and added Blake Grossman to its board.

Read more: BetaSharesAlex VynokurJason Gellert
