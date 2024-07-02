Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank appoints new chief executive

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUL 2024   12:25PM

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has appointed Richard Fennell as chief executive and managing director, replacing Marnie Baker.

Baker has been with the bank for 35 years, mostly in executive roles.

She was chief executive and managing director for six years.

Fennell joined the bank in 2007 and has been the chief customer officer for consumer banking for several years.

He's also served as chief financial officer and chief general manager of group strategy.

He will take the reins on August 31.

Vicki Carter, who became Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's chair in May, said Fennell is well placed to lead the next phase of the bank's sustainable growth agenda, benefiting customers, shareholders, employees, and communities.

Carter said he's demonstrated his commitment to customers by leading the bank's consumer division through a period of significant change while retaining industry leading customer advocacy scores.

She said that he's driven the bank's deposit franchise through prudent management of its branch network and Community Bank model, which has shored up its "market leading" household deposit to loan ratio.

She added this his experience leading branch and third-party networks, along with his delivery of the new Bendigo Lending Platform, and his tenure as chief financial officer will drive the bank's trajectory of sustainable growth.

Fennell said Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is a unique institution that plays an important role in providing Australian banking consumers with a genuine alternative to the big four.

He said he was grateful for his predecessor's work in creating strong foundations for the bank and is proud to lead it and ensure its future success.

"I look forward to connecting with all of our people who work hard every day to deliver great outcomes for our customers as we work together to find new ways to ensure the bank can continue to deliver on its purpose of feeding into the prosperity of our customers and the community," he said.

Baker signed off saying she was proud of what was accomplished during her tenure and congratulated Fennell. She expressed confidence that the bank will continue to thrive under his leadership.

Read more: Bendigo and Adelaide BankBankingMarnie BakerRichard FennellVicki Carter
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie Group profits falls 32% to $3.52bn
Macquarie profits tumble; long-serving executive exits
Betashares to bring Cash Flow Kings ETF to market
Betashares carves slice of superannuation pie
ANZ hit with $15m penalty for misleading customers
Suncorp wage scandal comes to a head
Government introduces FAR, CSLR Bills
Bendigo Bank agrees to buy ANZ margin lending book
JBWere seals strategic alliance with Lombard Odier
Australian dividends shatter pre-pandemic records: Janus Henderson

Editor's Choice

HESTA returns 9.1% to members

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:51AM
HESTA's default MySuper balanced growth option has returned 9.1% over the last financial year.

Advent International lands in Australia, names MD

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Global private equity firm Advent International has set up shop in Australia, tapping the managing partner of Anchorage Capital to spearhead its growth ambitions.

Channel Capital, Arnott Capital set up strategic partnership

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:12PM
Channel Capital and Arnott Capital have formed a strategic partnership to support business growth and optimise operational efficiencies.

RBA minutes confirm potential August rate hike

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
The RBA board discussed the case to hike and hold the cash rate in June.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

JUL
12

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 2 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Shail Singh

Shail Singh

LEAD OMBUDSMAN INVESTMENTS AND ADVICE
AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS AUTHORITY
To be successful as Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) lead ombudsman for investments and advice, one requires empathy, impartiality, and rationality. Shail Singh shares how he also uses legal and financial advice expertise to help consumers, small businesses, and member firms. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach