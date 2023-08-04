Banking sector fears propel family offices towards metals

Family offices across the globe are increasingly investing in metals as concerns of banking sector instability grows, according to a new study by Tresor Gold.

The research was conducted in April among 100 metals and mining investors working for sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, private equity funds, venture capital funds, and 20 family offices located in Canada, Australia, the US, UK, UAE, France, Germany, Switzerland, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Findings revealed that 85% of family offices expect the price of gold to increase this year, with more than half predicting a price increase of 5% or more by the end of the year.

What's more, all family offices said they expect their exposure to gold to increase over the next 18 months.

A key motive behind this investment is a deep concern about the banking sector, with 80% pointing to such worries.

According to the report, 70% of respondents believe that the US Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes, and an equal number consider gold an excellent hedge against general market volatility.

Approximately three-quarters of family offices expect inflation to continue to surpass official government predictions for the next two years, with 15% even believing it will be substantially higher.

Further, 90% of respondents anticipate increased allocations to nickel over the next 18 months, partly owing to its crucial role in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

"The unwavering belief in gold's price surge, coupled with the growing appeal of nickel miners, presents compelling opportunities for investors seeking resilient assets," Tresor Gold said.

Moreover, it said, the increasing emphasis on ESG factors signals a broader industry recognition of the importance of responsible mining practices for a sustainable future.

"As the global mining sector continues to evolve, stakeholders are driven not only by financial gains but also by the imperative to embrace environmentally conscious and socially responsible practices," it said.

"This collective commitment to positive sustainable impact lays the foundation for a greener, more responsible, and prosperous future."