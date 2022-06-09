AZ Sestante launches ESG portfolios

AZ Sestante has launched five new ESG focused portfolio options, available on the HUB24 from today.

The portfolios were developed in partnership with Evergreen Consultants.

According to AZ Sestante's head of distribution Andrew Davies, the new range leverages the Evergreen responsible investment grading index (ERIG Index) to shape the potential investment universe.

"Over the past 20 years, many Australians have accumulated a significant amount of superannuation and some, particularly those in their late 40s and early 50s, have a different mindset when it comes to how they want their money invested," he said.

"Advisers have told us they like our solutions, but their clients are increasingly asking for quality investments that are also responsible and sustainable."

Launched in 2021, the ERIG Index includes over 670 strategies, representing around 2600 managed funds.

Financial advice firms, fund managers, and institutions that subscribe to the ERIG Index can assess the "greenness" of products.

"Advisers are passionate about issues like diversity and inclusion, climate change and human rights, and the outcome of the recent federal election provides another reminder of shifting community values and priorities," Davies said.

The investment service is continuing discussions around launching the socially responsible model portfolios across other platforms.