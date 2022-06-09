Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

AZ Sestante launches ESG portfolios

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUN 2022   12:53PM

AZ Sestante has launched five new ESG focused portfolio options, available on the HUB24 from today.

The portfolios were developed in partnership with Evergreen Consultants.

According to AZ Sestante's head of distribution Andrew Davies, the new range leverages the Evergreen responsible investment grading index (ERIG Index) to shape the potential investment universe.

"Over the past 20 years, many Australians have accumulated a significant amount of superannuation and some, particularly those in their late 40s and early 50s, have a different mindset when it comes to how they want their money invested," he said.

"Advisers have told us they like our solutions, but their clients are increasingly asking for quality investments that are also responsible and sustainable."

Launched in 2021, the ERIG Index includes over 670 strategies, representing around 2600 managed funds.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

Financial advice firms, fund managers, and institutions that subscribe to the ERIG Index can assess the "greenness" of products.

"Advisers are passionate about issues like diversity and inclusion, climate change and human rights, and the outcome of the recent federal election provides another reminder of shifting community values and priorities," Davies said.

The investment service is continuing discussions around launching the socially responsible model portfolios across other platforms.

Read more: AZ SestanteERIG IndexESGAndrew DaviesEvergreen Consultants
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ACSI bolsters engagement capabilities
Qantas Super invests $2bn in Calvert, Goldman Sachs
TCorp appoints head of investment stewardship
Deutsche Bank, DWS raided over greenwashing
A mixed year for super: KPMG
What the election result means for ESG
SEC proposes new disclosure for ESG funds
EQT reveals most popular fund launches
Acadian Asset Management appoints chief executive
Tesla axed from the S&P 500 ESG index

Editor's Choice

Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Superhero and Swyftx will merge to establish a $1.5 billion financial services giant with over 800,000 customers.

Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Credit Suisse has appointed a head of asset management for Asia Pacific as it eyes expansion in the region.

Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 85 basis points.

ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The corporate regulator obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of Sasha Hopkins and two of his companies, alleging he was misleading clients and running a financial service business without a licence.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.