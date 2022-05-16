AXA IM adds to ESG fund suite

AXA Investment Managers has brought two new responsible investment funds to the Australian market.

The AXA IM Global Green Bond Fund and the AXA IM Clean Economy Equity Fund are designed to offer wholesale investors access to sustainable portfolios. They join AXA IM's flagship Sustainable Equity Fund, which was launched in Australia in 2014.

The AXA IM Green Bond Fund seeks to bring income and growth for investors from an actively managed portfolio of green bonds through a master-feed structure.

AXA IM Global Green Bond Fund substantially invests in an open-ended Luxembourg fund which invests a minimum 75% of its net assets in bonds financing environmental projects. AXA IM currently manages over $20 billion worth of green bonds as at end of 2021. The fund seeks to invest in eligible green bonds with issuers that have an overall sustainability strategy consistent and aligned with green bond projects.

The fund is aligned to four sub-themes of the UN Sustainable Development Goals - low carbon transport, smart energy, green buildings and sustainable ecosystem.

"As the battle against climate change drives solid growth in the worldwide green bond market, the universe is increasingly well diversified across regions, sectors and industries and now makes for a credible alternative to the conventional bond universe," said portfolio manager Johann Ple.

"We expect the green bond market to grow in excess of EUR600bn this year and as it does, become even more attractive to investors."

The AXA IM Clean Economy Equity Fund also invests through a master-feeder structure and has a dual objective of delivering long-term investment growth and a positive and measurable impact on the environment.

The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-quality, growth-oriented companies operating in key investment areas impacted by the finite amount of natural resources, AXA IM said.

"The underlying fund invests in public-listed companies that have high potential for growth as they support, through innovative solutions, the drive towards decarbonisation and resource optimisation, as well as the decrease in waste and pollution," said portfolio manager Amanda O'Toole.

The Clean Economy Equity Fund is also aligned to the SDGs and provides a high conviction portfolio of typically 40-60 listed equity and equity-related securities of companies in the clean economy.

These global companies are largely focussed on energy transition and resource optimisation such as low carbon transport, renewable energies, responsible agriculture, food, water protection, natural resource preservation and recycling and waste reduction.

"We believe businesses that continue to innovate and invest in solutions and enabling technology to present the best growth opportunity and potential to deliver positive impact towards our transition to a net zero world," O'Toole said.

The new funds underpin AXA IM's responsible investment commitment, noted Michelle Lacey, head of client group, AXA IM Core, Australia.

"Since introducing one of the first responsible investing options for wholesale investors in Australia with the Sustainable Equity Fund in 2014, we have seen incredible growth in responsible investing in this country," Lacey said.

"Investors are increasingly seeking to expand their portfolios beyond core equities with ESG integration by taking advantage of the growing diversification and liquidity in the global green bond market."