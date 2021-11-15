Aware Super progresses net zero efforts

The $140 billion super fund is calling on the private sector to provide transparent information about their emissions reduction targets and net zero pathways as it outlines the progress of its own plan.

In Aware Super's inaugural Destination Net Zero Report, the fund outlined its commitment to net zero by 2050, including a 45% emissions reduction in its portfolio by 2030 and a minimum 30% emissions reduction in its listed equities portfolio by 2023.

"We know that climate change is one of the most significant long-term financial risks to our portfolio and our members' financial security," Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

"We have been responding to these risks and opportunities for years, with recent performance demonstrating that taking decisive action on climate change is not only good for the community but also delivers better retirement outcomes for our members."

In the last 12 months, Aware Super divested from thermal coal mining and achieved a 45% reduction in emissions in its listed equities portfolio, while maintaining returns for members.

About $1 billion has also been committed to renewables and low-carbon technology.

"It's also important that we engage with companies we invest in to influence and support positive, lasting change. Over the past year, we held 116 engagements across 30 companies to discuss their climate transition strategy and to understand their net zero targets. Through collaboration and engagement, we can deliver a cleaner, brighter future for all," Stewart said.

Earlier in the year, Aware Super was found to be a "power hitter" in the ESG space as it satisfied five criteria: governance framework and investment transparency, publish ESG reports, as well as have proven investment processes and performance.