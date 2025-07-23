Aware Super expands European footprint

Aware Super has announced it has acquired APG's stake in apartment-hotel owner and operator The July. Having already acquired a stake of the business in July 2020, it is now the majority shareholder.

The announcement is a part of the super fund's $9.4 billion (£5.25bn) commitment in the UK and continental Europe over five years after opening shops in London in November 2023.

The July currently operates four sustainable and design focused apartment hotels in Amsterdam and London, with three more in the pipeline across Dublin, Lisbon and Amsterdam.

The active Amsterdam sites have consistently outperformed their peers, demonstrating strong operational capabilities and product quality of the hotel operator, Aware Super said.

Aware Super said with the additional sites set to open in late 2026 and 2027, The July is "well positioned" to meet increased demand for long-stay, high quality serviced apartments across Europe.

The $200 billion super fund said the additional acquisition comes as apartment-hotels have seen significant growth in recent years based on increased international travel and reallocation, as well as a reduction in hotel constructions.

Apartment-hotels also have a more diversified demand, Aware Super said, offering a unique 'neighbourhood key' loyalty scheme, with exclusive offers and events available for residents in nearby postcodes.

Aware Super said it was aiming to build the venture into a $1 billion business over the next three years.

Aware Super senior portfolio manager - property UK and Europe Mathieu Elshout said: "With its uniquely diverse customer base, strong growth, and limited supply, the aparthotels market represents a high conviction subsector for Aware Super."

"The July provides an industry leading offer, and the current platform represents a strong base from which to expand the business across Europe.

"The strong performance of the business since we first acquired a stake in 2020 gives us great confidence in its future, and we are confident this investment will be a strong addition to our portfolio, which will look to deliver robust returns for our 1.2 million members in Australia."

Meanwhile, The July co-founder and chief executive Alex Goad said Aware Super's continued support will take the company to the "next level".

"This transaction represents an important milestone in the history of The July, as with its high-quality offer, unrivalled locations, and strong development pipeline, the business is ideally placed to benefit from the increased demand for aparthotels across Europe," Goad said.

Exiting from its position, APG head of European real estate Robert-Jan Foortse believes the sector is still very much under-represented.

"APG was early to identify European aparthotels as an attractive segment within the hospitality industry," Foortse said.

"Over our holding period we have been very pleased with the financial performance of The July and the progress we have made with the APG sustainability agenda.

"Yet, when managing our total portfolio, decisions have to be made and our exit from The July is one of them. We wish the company and Aware Super all the success on the next leg of the brand journey as The July looks to expand across major cities in Europe."

It follows the super fund's acquisition of multiple office buildings in the UK on Monday by launching a strategic partnership with a UK-based real estate asset manager.