Aware Super director wins Trustee of the Year

Aware Super board director Roslyn Ramwell has won AIST's 2022 Trustee of the Year Award.

Ramwell joined the super fund's board in 2019 and is the chair of Aware Super's audit, risk and compliance committee and a member of its investment committee and direct assets committee.

She has over 25 years' experience in superannuation in both the private and public sector, including several years APRA's predecessor, the Insurance and Superannuation Commission, and as the chief executive of the Harwood Superannuation Fund.

Accepting the award, Ramwell said she was delighted to receive the award, which she believes reflects the contribution of all directors of Aware Super.

"I've been in the industry for a long time, but I am still really passionate about superannuation and know it makes a real difference to people's retirement," she said.

"The members put their trust in us as fiduciaries to do the right thing by them in a safe and sustainable way and I take that very seriously."

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said the award was worthy recognition of someone who has contributed so much to the superannuation sector over more than 25 years working in the private and public sectors.

"Throughout her career Roslyn has never lost her conviction that superannuation is vitally important to delivering enhanced retirement outcomes for all Australians," she said.

"With her experience and expertise, particularly in profit-for-member boards, Roslyn has made a significant contribution to Aware Super, where she has worked diligently to ensure that its strong risk culture and capability are critical enablers of its strategy."

Aware's independent director and chairman of the board Neil Cochrane added: "Roslyn has always been willing to step up to do any additional roles that I'd requested her to do.

"She is now chair of the audit and risk committee, safety steering us through the choppy waters of implementing multiple new regulations and anticipating future risks and challenges.

"Together with our team, she has embedded the three lines of defence risk model, a strong commitment to accountability and never shy's away from challenges, which has earnt her the deep respect of the regulators her wisdom and guidance has been invaluable to me, the board and I believe the industry as well."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 Conference of Major Super Funds.