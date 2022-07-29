Aware Super adds infrastructure portfolio manager

Aware Super has appointed former AMP Capital executive Jiren Zhou as the portfolio manager of infrastructure and real assets.

Zhou joins from Plenary Funds Management, where he did a short stint as a partner and head of origination following his departure from AMP Capital in June 2021.

Zhou worked for AMP Capital for 11 years, most recently as principal, infrastructure equity.

Commenting on the appointment, Aware Super's deputy chief investment officer Damien Webb welcomed the new recruit to the team.

"His extensive experience in infrastructure investment will be a great addition to our growing team, led by Mark Hector, particularly at a time where global investment markets are showing significant volatility," Webb said.

"As one of the largest industry funds in Australia, Aware Super has a strong commitment to seeking infrastructure investment opportunities with the potential to deliver strong, long-term returns to our members, at the same time as playing an important stabilising role in our portfolio.

"We're particularly excited that with Jiren's expertise, not only will he help us identify further opportunities to invest in infrastructure, but will also help us bring more asset management capabilities in house, which is a vital part of our strategy to lower fees for our members," he added.

Last month, Aware Super has established a local property platform and appointed industry veteran Michelle McNally as the founding chief executive.

The $155 billion industry fund's platform will oversee its directly-owned Australian build-to-rent, industrial and office property portfolio.