Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Aware Super adds infrastructure portfolio manager

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 29 JUL 2022   11:56AM

Aware Super has appointed former AMP Capital executive Jiren Zhou as the portfolio manager of infrastructure and real assets.

Zhou joins from Plenary Funds Management, where he did a short stint as a partner and head of origination following his departure from AMP Capital in June 2021.

Zhou worked for AMP Capital for 11 years, most recently as principal, infrastructure equity.

Commenting on the appointment, Aware Super's deputy chief investment officer Damien Webb welcomed the new recruit to the team.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"His extensive experience in infrastructure investment will be a great addition to our growing team, led by Mark Hector, particularly at a time where global investment markets are showing significant volatility," Webb said.

"As one of the largest industry funds in Australia, Aware Super has a strong commitment to seeking infrastructure investment opportunities with the potential to deliver strong, long-term returns to our members, at the same time as playing an important stabilising role in our portfolio.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"We're particularly excited that with Jiren's expertise, not only will he help us identify further opportunities to invest in infrastructure, but will also help us bring more asset management capabilities in house, which is a vital part of our strategy to lower fees for our members," he added.

Last month, Aware Super has established a local property platform and appointed industry veteran Michelle McNally as the founding chief executive.

The $155 billion industry fund's platform will oversee its directly-owned Australian build-to-rent, industrial and office property portfolio.

Read more: Aware SuperJiren ZhouDamien WebbMark HectorMichelle McNallyPlenary Funds Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aware Super invests in $100bn energy opportunity
CareSuper grows leadership team
Aware Super establishes dedicated real estate arm, names chief executive
Leading wealth management marketers recognised
Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG
NFP funds dominate retiree super: Research
The transforming role of the trustee
Super funds back Say on Climate
New board directors at FEAL
Aware increases stake in Lendlease retirement trust

Editor's Choice

US enters recession - or does it?

ANDREW MCKEAN
The US's real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased for the second consecutive quarter, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, but don't call it a recession.

Portfolio holdings disclosure rules "feeblest on the planet": Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new report from Morningstar calls out the faults in the Portfolio Holdings Disclosure regulations, particularly as they pertain to unlisted, private equity and bond investments.

Aware Super adds infrastructure portfolio manager

ELIZABETH FRY
Aware Super has appointed former AMP Capital executive Jiren Zhou as the portfolio manager of infrastructure and real assets.

KPMG spotlights super's biggest challenges

ANDREW MCKEAN
KPMG has flagged ESG, tax governance, financial crime, adaptive investment operations and regulatory risks as some of its key considerations for the super sector in 2022.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.