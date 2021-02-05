NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Aware expands affordable housing portfolio
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 5 FEB 2021   12:28PM

Aware Super continues to build its affordable housing portfolio with the addition of a new development in Greater Western Sydney.

The $135 billion superannuation fund will construct 300 affordable housing units and 8750 square metres of office and retail space close to Liverpool Hospital.

The development, which has an estimated value of $300 million, will cater to housing essential workers in Liverpool, such as teachers, nurses, aged care and disability support workers, law enforcement and emergency-services workers, and childcare employees.

Damien Webb, the head of income and real assets at Aware, told Financial Standard that the units will be offered at a 20% discount.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

During the pandemic, one area of concern Aware heard from its members was the issue of housing affordability.

"We felt it was important to devise a program where the fund can make good investments and returns, but at the same time do our bit to address the shortage of quality affordable housing," he said.

Aware's property investment targets a return of 5% above inflation.

He added that the units will help essential workers reduce their work commute time, and ultimately spend more time with their families.

Aware Super's pledge to such projects nationally has ticked over $450 million. The project is the fund's second major essential-worker affordable housing venture.

Some 100 essential-worker affordable housing units, which are part of the Alphington development in Melbourne, are underway.

Both initiatives are supported by real estate fund manager Altis Property Partners and community affordable housing provider Evolve and real estate agency Echo.

The super fund's other affordable-housing investments include: Epping, Waterloo, Hurstville, Northmead, Miranda (NSW); Moonee Ponds (Victoria) and Claremont (Western Australia).

Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham said the Liverpool development would also support jobs through critical retail and commercial services.

"Through investments like this, we have delivered top-10 returns to our members, while responding to the housing affordability challenges so many essential workers face," Graham said.

Read more: Aware SuperLiverpool HospitalDamian GrahamAltis Property PartnersDamien Webb
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry fund operations chief exits
Hostplus called out on climate change
Super funds bow to divestment pressure
ESG professionals in huge demand
MySuper eyes growth asset returns
Bad year for super funds
What you read in 2020
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
Super satisfaction bounces back
Bennelong adds to board
Editor's Choice
Diversa, BetaShares relationship probed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics has questioned Future Super, Verve and Diversa Trustees on their relationship with BetaShares.
JPMAM unveils sustainable fund
KARREN VERGARA
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched a sustainable fund in Australia following the success of its European strategy.
Industry fund promotes for GM role
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
A major industry superannuation fund has promoted from within to fill a vacant general manager position.
Lifecycle products cost members: Research
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:42AM
New Rainmaker research has found being a member of a typical lifecycle MySuper product could reduce a person's retirement savings by up to 23% by age 70.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ZSasqtNT