Superannuation

Aware, AustralianSuper, QIC back infra investor

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 20 JUL 2021   12:41PM

AustralianSuper, QIC and Aware Super have invested in an American sustainable infrastructure firm.

Generate builds, owns, operates and finances sustainable infrastructure. It has a portfolio of about $2 billion of such assets in the energy, waste, water and transport markets.

In a recent equity raise of US$2 billion, Generate attracted investments from Aware, AustralianSuper, QIC, CBRE Caledon and Harbert Management Corporation.

AustralianSuper and QIC, who have already invested in the firm, were back as the cornerstone investors in the most recent raise. Aware was a new investor.

Generate said the new equity raise allows it to continue expanding its reach into new sectors and regions to meet rising demand for sustainable infrastructure.

AustralianSuper head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said Generate is a market leader, with an innovative business model that successfully leverages growing global demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions.

"Investing in Generate provides both an attractive investment return for our members and fosters the development of new sustainability focused technology which is making a real impact on the global transition to clean energy," Kemp said.

QIC head of global infrastructure Ross Israel said  its follow-on investment reinforces QIC's sector-centric, thematicbased investment strategy across energy transition, decarbonisation, and distributed infrastructure.

"We look forward to further leveraging our infrastructure sector expertise to accelerate the expansion of Generate's high-quality platform across dynamic and rapidly growing markets for its customers," Israel said.

Read more: QICAustralianSuperGenerateAware SuperNik KempRoss Israel
VIEW COMMENTS

