Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AWAG enters joint venture with Phillip Capital

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  MONDAY, 20 OCT 2025   12:39PM

The ASX-listed Australian Wealth Advisors Group (AWAG) has entered a strategic joint venture with Phillip Capital Australia, covering funds management and distribution.

The joint venture allows for Armytage and AWAG products and services to be distributed to Phillip Capital Australia clients, with potential global network access.

The joint venture has received an initial capital investment of $32 million to start operations, with immediate increases to AWAG's earnings expected.

AWAG intends to leverage Phillip Capital's corporate services and capabilities as an ASX Trading and Clearing Participant, enabling access to established infrastructure in the domestic financial services industry.

Under the joint venture, Phillip Securities Australia's non-executive director John Miles has joined the investment committee that is overseeing operations of the Armytage Micro Cap Activist Fund (MCAF).

Miles brings 20 years of experience in capital markets with expertise in stockbroking, wealth management, technology and compliance for capital markets to the role.

This venture comes amid a series of acquisitions, helping AWAG reach its ambitions of creating a platform consisting of a "house of brands," and bolstering its adviser count to 80-100 by June 2026. Earlier this year, AWAG acquired a 20% stake in First Mutual, and an 18.02% stake in Sequoia Financial Group, making it a major shareholder.

AWAG hopes to continue participating in the rationalisation of the Australian financial services and wealth management sectors through corporate activism.

As a major global financial services company headquartered in Singapore, the joint venture with Phillip Capital provides access to domestic and global resources that will advance this goal.

Read more: AWAGPhillip CapitalArmytage Micro Cap Activist FundAustralian Wealth Advisors GroupFirst MutualPhillip SecuritiesSequoia Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AWAG to snap up 20% stake in First Mutual
InterPrac wants super funds' reserves to remediate Shield, First Guardian victims
ASIC piles more charges on Merhi
InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints
Sequoia resumes trading after ASX query
AIOFP, FAAA encouraged by first meeting with Mulino
Centrepoint Alliance locks in hundreds of Brighter Super advice clients
Sequoia appoints licensee, adviser services lead
Falcon Capital, First Guardian Master Fund set for liquidation
Australian Wealth Advisors Group invests big in Sequoia

Editor's Choice

Qualitas co-founder trades in equity for $53m

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
Qualitas group managing director Andrew Schwartz is offloading 15.1 million shares in the company he co-founded to rake in about $52.9 million.

ETF Shares flees Cboe for better 'connectivity'

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:25PM
ETF Shares - launched last year on Cboe Australia with three distinct ETFs, all investing predominantly in the US - is transferring its ETFs to the ASX.

Why mid-sized super funds still matter: Farrar

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:17PM
As consolidation continues across the superannuation sector, there remains a strong role for differentiated mid-sized super funds, according to Brighter Super.

IFM Investors, Nest complete first UK investments

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
This marks the first investments since the UK pension fund took a 10% stake in IFM Investors in February this year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media