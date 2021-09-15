NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

AustralianSuper says no incidents of common ownership

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 SEP 2021   12:46PM

The industry fund says it analysed its $53 billion Australian equities portfolio and found no instances of common ownership.

Common ownership of listed companies is currently the subject of a parliamentary inquiry led by MP Tim Wilson, who has said superannuation funds' growing influence on ASX-listed companies disadvantages retail investors.

In its submission to the inquiry, AustralianSuper said it analysed its most recent publicly available portfolio as well as current portfolio holdings and found no incidents of common ownership.

It said it used the Corporations Act's substantial holding threshold [5%] and considered at least two of the four largest companies in an industry.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"While we consider this threshold to be unrealistic and overly strict, it is useful for the purposes of demonstrating AustralianSuper does not hold assets where common ownership arises," the fund said in its submission.

"Using more realistic measures of control and influence (for example a 10% or 15% shareholding) would obviously also produce no evidence of common ownership in our equity portfolio."

AustralianSuper's $53 billion ASX-listed equities portfolio is about 2% of the ASX's total market capitalisation of $2.6 trillion.

The fund also said it is not aware of any instance where an investee company has been investigated or prosecuted by regulators for a finding that AustralianSuper's ownership has encouraged or resulted in unlawful conduct.

Read more: AustralianSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

IFM Investors' Sydney Airport dream still alive
APAC pension funds fastest growing: Study
AustralianSuper skewers draft disclosure laws
AustralianSuper to shutter property option
Time to weed out dud funds: Delaney
AustralianSuper appoints head of equities
Industry funds to dominate in 2025
Sydney Airport rejects AustralianSuper takeover
Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
AustralianSuper appoints head of private credit

Editor's Choice

Aussie fund management diversity improves: Research

KARREN VERGARA
The Australian funds management industry has marginally improved its gender diversity record but still has a long way to go, Citywire's Alpha Female 2021 Report reveals.

Older investors, women flock to crypto

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Young males no longer make up the majority of cryptocurrency investors, with older Australians and women investing large amounts, according to BTC Markets.

CFS reduces premiums

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Colonial First State is reducing insurance premiums in its super funds, in a move that should benefit 220,000 members.

AustralianSuper says no incidents of common ownership

KANIKA SOOD
The industry fund says it analysed its $53 billion Australian equities portfolio and found no instances of common ownership.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.