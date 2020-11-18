AustralianSuper net-zero promise flawed: MarketForces

AustralianSuper's promise to go net-zero in carbon emissions by 2050 fails to "match, let alone improve on" what its peer funds are doing, says MarketForces.

Last Thursday, AustralianSuper said it would target net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 to mitigate against the risk of climate change on its portfolio's long-term performance. The decision was endorsed by its board in an October meeting.

So far, it has committed to having $1 billion (or 0.56% of its $180 billion in total assets) invested in renewables by 2022 end. It says its equities portfolios are emitting 44% less carbon than the indices after it started measuring carbon intensity in 2013.

"While there are some positive elements to the new policy, it does not categorically rule out coal mining or coal power investments, set a path to exiting the oil and gas sector, nor set short- and medium-term decarbonisation targets," MarketForces said, which also took note of the fund confirming it has no active (but still passive) investments in thermal coal companies.

Eight of the largest 40 super funds now exclude investment in thermal coal miners like Whitehaven Coal and New Hope Group, according to the group. These are Aware Super, HESTA, UniSuper, Suncorp, NGS Super, Vision Super, Local Government Super, and Media Super, while Local Government Super and NGS also exclude investments in coal power generators like AGL.

"The fund has made some good progress on decarbonising its portfolio over the past six years. However, without any interim emission reduction targets or immediate commitments to divest from the most emissions-intensive companies, there is nothing to ensure AustralianSuper will do anything to reduce the climate impacts of its investment portfolio in the short-term," MarketForces said.

"Further, the emissions intensity reductions achieved by AustralianSuper so far don't take into account the emissions caused when investee companies' products are used, as these downstream 'scope 3' emissions are not included in AustralianSuper's portfolio emissions calculations. As an example, gas producer Woodside's scope 3 emissions are almost 10 times as large as its operational emissions (scope 1 and 2), but these are not included in AustralianSuper's portfolio emissions."

AustralianSuper did not respond to a request for comment on its short-term decarbonisation targets, plans to exit oil and gas, and if coal and mining investments are excluded completely by time of publishing.