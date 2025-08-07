AustralianSuper, ASFA, Macquarie chiefs invited to Roundtable

The chief executives of AustralianSuper, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) and Macquarie have received session-specific invitations to the government's Economic Reform Roundtable.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers issued the invitations for specific sessions during the three-day Roundtable event kicking off on August 19.

AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder, Macquarie chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake, and ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty have all been invited to join the discussion on capital attraction and business investment, along with Rebecca Mikula-Wright, chief executive of the Investor Group on Climate Change and Asia Investor Group on Climate Change.

"The Roundtable is all about building consensus on long term economic reform, with a focus on resilience, productivity and budget sustainability," Chalmers said.

"These invitees bring deep expertise in their respective fields. They include policy experts, economists, heads of key government agencies and leaders across business, institutional investors and the broader community."

Chalmers said he is looking to draw on the experience and leadership of those who are well placed to engage with the challenges and opportunities within the Roundtable sessions.

"Their insights will help sharpen the focus of our discussions and contribute meaningfully to the work ahead," Chalmers said.

"While not every group or organisation can be represented in person, our public submission process has seen almost 900 organisations and individuals have their say. These contributions will inform the discussions at and beyond the Roundtable.

"We are grateful for the widespread and meaningful engagement across the country."