Australian Unity investment boss to lead Mercer

Mercer has tapped Australian Unity's chief investment officer to lead its Australian office.

Australian Unity chief investment officer and wealth and capital markets chief executive David Bryant has been appointed as Mercer Australia chief executive and the leader of the global firm's Pacific zone operations.

Reporting to Mercer international region president David Anderson, Bryant will replace the firm's outgoing boss Ben Walsh, who will join AIA Australia as chief life insurance officer in June.

Anderson said Bryant's 28 years of experience across the financial services industry made him the right person to leader Mercer forward.

"David has substantial experience leading multiple lines of business and has a strong track record of building highly successful and diverse leadership teams to execute on new strategies," Bryant said.

"David has long-standing relationships across the industry, notable depth in corporate governance and a strong market presence. He is also known for having the right balance between strategy and execution focus."

Bryant - formerly Perpetual general manager of superannuation, and private clients - said he was excited to join Mercer at what he labelled a "dynamic" time for clients and colleagues.

"I look forward to working with teams across the Pacific, including the leadership team, to drive profitable growth through delivering the most innovative solutions and high-quality service to clients to meet their current and future needs," Bryant said.

Anderson said Walsh's responsibilities will still transition to Mercer head of industry and public sector superannuation Jo-Anne Bloch from April 30. Bloch will hold the reins until Bryant officials begins his new role.

"I thank Ben Walsh for his leadership in the Pacific over the last five years," Anderson said.

"Our team's achievements under his leadership are many during a period of significant growth and substantial change. Further, I want to thank Jo-Anne Bloch, who will be our interim Pacific zone leader and Australia chIef executive, starting April 30 until David Bryant commences with Mercer.

"A huge thank you to Ben and Jo-Anne for their leading contributions to our successful leadership transition."