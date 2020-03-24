NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Australian Unity investment boss to lead Mercer
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 24 MAR 2020   5:24PM

Mercer has tapped Australian Unity's chief investment officer to lead its Australian office.

Australian Unity chief investment officer and wealth and capital markets chief executive David Bryant has been appointed as Mercer Australia chief executive and the leader of the global firm's Pacific zone operations.

Reporting to Mercer international region president David Anderson, Bryant will replace the firm's outgoing boss Ben Walsh, who will join AIA Australia as chief life insurance officer in June.

Anderson said Bryant's 28 years of experience across the financial services industry made him the right person to leader Mercer forward.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"David has substantial experience leading multiple lines of business and has a strong track record of building highly successful and diverse leadership teams to execute on new strategies," Bryant said.

"David has long-standing relationships across the industry, notable depth in corporate governance and a strong market presence. He is also known for having the right balance between strategy and execution focus."

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Bryant - formerly Perpetual general manager of superannuation, and private clients - said he was excited to join Mercer at what he labelled a "dynamic" time for clients and colleagues.

"I look forward to working with teams across the Pacific, including the leadership team, to drive profitable growth through delivering the most innovative solutions and high-quality service to clients to meet their current and future needs," Bryant said.

Anderson said Walsh's responsibilities will still transition to Mercer head of industry and public sector superannuation Jo-Anne Bloch from April 30. Bloch will hold the reins until Bryant officials begins his new role.

"I thank Ben Walsh for his leadership in the Pacific over the last five years," Anderson said.

"Our team's achievements under his leadership are many during a period of significant growth and substantial change. Further, I want to thank Jo-Anne Bloch, who will be our interim Pacific zone leader and Australia chIef executive, starting  April 30 until David Bryant commences with Mercer.

"A huge thank you to Ben and Jo-Anne for their leading contributions to our successful leadership transition."

Read more: Australian UnityBen WalshDavid BryantJo-Anne BlochMercer AustraliaDavid AndersonAIA Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New role for Mercer chief
Mercer chief executive to step down
CommInsure income protection off the menu
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
Industry fund dumps Link
Class action accuses CFS of dodgy insurance fees
Industry fund appoints investment head
Platform ends year with hiring spree
MLC Life loses super fund mandate
Mercer hires from industry fund
Editor's Choice
EY appoints wealth, asset management leader
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:05PM
EY has welcomed a new wealth and asset management leader for Oceania.
Recovery expected in 2021: IMF
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
Although the outlook for 2020 looks bleak, recovery is on the cards for 2021, according to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.
Cbus Property launches new project
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:00PM
Cbus Property and Scentre Group have announced a joint venture partnership to construct a new building in the Sydney CBD.
Chief economist update: Lock us in Scotty!
BENJAMIN ONG  |   10:40AM
Australia needs to nip COVID-19 in the bud and lockdown before everything gets out of hand and we're forever throwing good money after this bad virus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something kJB5ekko