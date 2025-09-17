Newspaper icon
Australian investors undeterred by global market turbulence

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 SEP 2025   12:04PM

Recent surveys indicate that Australians are not deterred by tumultuous global issues when making their investment decisions.

A recent online survey by wealth app Sharesies revealed Australians remain confident in their investments despite global uncertainties.

Polling over 2500 retail investors, 61% of respondents indicated they have chosen to maintain or increase their investments. Even more participants (65%) admitted to being comfortable with the same or increased amount of risk in their choice investments.

Findings indicated Australians have a strong preference for local assets, with 73% of respondents identifying allocations to homegrown companies and ETFs (71%).

The research indicates strong confidence in managing wealth and financial futures, with 25% of respondents feeling confident, and 49% feeling somewhat confident. However, 30% of participants said they are still developing their investment strategy.

Similarly, an international survey by Fidelity indicates Australians are the most confident investors in the APAC region despite volatility.

Examining responses from over 6,500 investors, findings indicated that 57% of Australian investors have increased their cash savings, 53% have increased their investments and 47% have increased their contributions to superannuation, despite market turbulence.

Confidence in investment decisions also varies, with 79% of Australian respondents indicating they are assured about achieving their top financial goals. Australian investors are identified as the most confident regionally, compared to China (69%), Singapore (58%), Hong Kong (46%), Taiwan (40%) and Japan (38%).

In terms of risk tolerance, 54% of Australian investors indicated they would hold their positions when faced with a 10% increase in a day. They also indicated they were more inclined to purchase new units when the markets rise (21% compared to 12% for the APAC region), and the least likely to sell (21% versus 31%).

Both surveys identified financial stability as the main driver behind Australians' investment decisions.

The Sharesies survey finds 68% of respondents cite financial security as the main driver.

Answers indicated that paying off mortgage (30%), working by choice (21%) and relying on passive income (16%) are the three main factors contributing to an underpinning desire for financial stability.

Similarly, the Fidelity study revealed 52% of Australians have the primary investment goal of saving for retirement, while 50% identified financial independence.

Sharesies co-found and co-chief executive Brooke Roberts said, "Australians are increasingly investing to build long-term wealth."

"We see this confidence in investing grow when people have access to the right education, paired with a user-friendly platform, empowering them to directly take action and make informed decisions about their wealth."

Managing director of Fidelity Australia, Simon Glazier added: "The results show Australian investors are more likely to stay invested, and invest more, during periods of volatility in the market compared to the rest of the APAC region. It is during times of uncertainty and volatility that investors can take advantage of opportunities in the market, which would otherwise be out of reach."

