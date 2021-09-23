NEWS
Investment

Australian Ethical overhauls longstanding fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 SEP 2021   12:45PM

Australian Ethical is making a series of changes to its Advocacy investment option that will allow it to begin investing in alternatives and unlisted property.

From October, the Advocacy option will be known as the 'High Growth' option and will begin investing in growth assets including private equity, venture capital and infrastructure, as well as unlisted property assets.

The option has traditionally only invested in Australian, international equities and cash to provide long term growth with a high-risk rating. Now, it will aim to achieve 4.5% above inflation, after investment fees and indirect costs, and maintain the risk level.

Australian Ethical said the aim is to diversify the offering, but will also see those investment fees reduced, dropping from 1.20% to 0.99%.

"The Advocacy Fund is changing but rest assured that our advocacy work isn't. Australian Ethical continues to find opportunities to advocate for change with companies that we invest in, ones that don't meet our Ethical Charter that we hold nominal holdings for, and companies we don't invest in," Australian Ethical said.

The fund was first launched in February 2010, with a wholesale version launched in January 2012. The retail fund has about $5 million in funds under management, while the wholesale FUM sits at about $67 million.

The fund was launched with the express intention of using its position as a shareholder to force change within companies, typically those in the ASX 200.

For example, shortly after its launch the fund bought shares in Woolworths so it could vote in favour of a resolution to mandate $1 maximum bet limits on poker machines operated by the retail giant.

As reported by FS Sustainability (then The Sustainability Report) at the time, the resolution was overwhelmingly rejected by shareholders, but it marked the first time the fund had focused its advocacy on a non-climate related issue, which in turn saw the mandate of the fund broadened.

Since inception, to August end, the fund returned 10.6% versus the benchmark's 9.8%. In the year to August end, it achieved 33.8% while the benchmark saw 29%.

