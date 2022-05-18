Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Australian Ethical appoints chief people and culture officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAY 2022   12:29PM

Australian Ethical has appointed a chief people and culture officer, hiring from First Sentier.

Eveline Moos joins in the role, bringing extensive experience in people and culture, strategy, cultural transformation and integrating business, Australian Ethical said.

She joins from First Sentier where she has been serving as human resources director and was also previously head of human resources, Australia and New Zealand.

Moos also served as senior HR business partner at AMP Capital from 2018 to 2021, and has held other senior roles with Perpetual, BlackRock and Wellington Management.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said he is delighted to have her on board.

"She has exceptional experience and proven ability understanding and responding to the changing needs of executive leaders, employees, and other stakeholders which is more vital than ever today," he said.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"She brings a fresh perspective and joins us at an important time as we continue implementing high growth business strategy while supporting healthy, productive and energised employees."

With her appointment, Australian Ethical's leadership team has achieved gender parity; one of only 25 companies in the ASX 300 to have done so.

Read more: Australian EthicalFirst SentierEveline MoosASXBlackRockJohn McMurdoWellington Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical hands down tech mandate
Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed
BlackRock launches ESG model portfolios
GQG Partners expands Australian team
Schroders hires investment director
Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation
CEW push for more women leaders
ASX CHESS replacement delayed again
BetaShares reveals Future of Food ETF
Further $1.4bn FUM drop at Magellan

Editor's Choice

Industry pans early release superannuation policy

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Morrison government's re-election Hail Mary policy to allow early superannuation withdrawals to be used for house deposits has been widely condemned.

AXA IM adds to ESG fund suite

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
AXA Investment Managers has brought two new responsible investment funds to the Australian market.

ISPT selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Industry Super Property Trust has named Chris Chapple of 151 Property Group as its new chief executive.

Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former financial adviser who was permanently banned in 2016 for using close to $2 million in client funds for his own use has now been charged with 17 offences related to the alleged fraudulent transfer of shares to himself.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.