Australian Ethical appoints chief people and culture officer

Australian Ethical has appointed a chief people and culture officer, hiring from First Sentier.

Eveline Moos joins in the role, bringing extensive experience in people and culture, strategy, cultural transformation and integrating business, Australian Ethical said.

She joins from First Sentier where she has been serving as human resources director and was also previously head of human resources, Australia and New Zealand.

Moos also served as senior HR business partner at AMP Capital from 2018 to 2021, and has held other senior roles with Perpetual, BlackRock and Wellington Management.

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said he is delighted to have her on board.

"She has exceptional experience and proven ability understanding and responding to the changing needs of executive leaders, employees, and other stakeholders which is more vital than ever today," he said.

"She brings a fresh perspective and joins us at an important time as we continue implementing high growth business strategy while supporting healthy, productive and energised employees."

With her appointment, Australian Ethical's leadership team has achieved gender parity; one of only 25 companies in the ASX 300 to have done so.