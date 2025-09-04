Newspaper icon
Economics

Australian economy 'stronger than expected'

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 4 SEP 2025   12:27PM

Australian gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.6% in the June quarter and was up 1.8% compared to a year ago, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Commonwealth Bank head of Australian economics Belinda Allen said the uptick was "slightly stronger than expected" and mostly driven by an "upside surprise" in household consumption.

"We continue to expect that the economy will improve from here with growth of ~2% expected by end 2025. Much of this will be driven by a continued recovery in household consumption, as well as dwelling investment, as well as stabilisation in the public sector," Allen said.

"We continue to expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut the cash rate once more in November. Further easing in 2026 remains possible but would take a deterioration in the labour market and an unsteady transition from public sector led growth to the private sector."

VanEck senior portfolio manager Cameron McCormack said the GDP print was "hotter" than expected but said there are still challenges facing the economy.

"The federal government still has a challenge on its hands regarding low productivity growth, with private business investment benign. This is not a new problem for Australia, or for developed markets in general, however it is one of the main things holding back economic growth," he said.

"The RBA recently downgraded its medium-term outlook for productivity from 1% annual growth to 0.7% - the first time it has done so since COVID. Treasurer Jim Chalmers recently called it the most serious economic challenge facing the economy, however we have yet to get any clarity on how the federal government proposes to tackle this issue."

For his part, Chalmers said while the GDP figures pointed to a slight increase in productivity (up 0.3% on the quarter and 0.2% annually), he said the government isn't getting "carried away".

"We know that the quarterly outcomes can be volatile. We know that we've still got a very substantial challenge when it comes to productivity in our economy," Chalmers said.

"You'd rather it going up like it is in these numbers than going down, as it has in recent data releases, but we need some perspective here. We've got a lot of work to do collectively to make our economy more productive, a big priority of this government."

