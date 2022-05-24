Newspaper icon
Australian dividends shatter pre-pandemic records: Janus Henderson

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022   12:38PM

Australian global dividends have completed their pandemic recovery and have eclipsed the previous 12-month record set in September 2019 by $6.7 billion.

The latest Janus Henderson global dividend index shows that Australian dividends totalled $97.9 billion in the 12 months to the end of March 2022.

This total broke through the pre-pandemic high watermark by 5.3%. The previous record of $93 billion was set in the 12 months to the end of September 2019.

Australia was among just seven countries that had their dividend payouts surpass pre-pandemic highs out of the 50 nations tracked in the global dividend index. The dividend rebound was underpinned by an 81.7% higher payout than the equivalent period to the end of March 2021. This figure dwarfed the rest of the world's aggregate 13.6% reversal.

However, the Janus Henderson report noted that Australia's dividends had fallen more than twice as far as the rest of the world during the pandemic. Such circumstances made it easier to make up lost ground.

A crux to Australia's stellar dividend performance, the report said banking and mining once again accounted for the lion's share of dividends.

"Historically responsible for more than two firths of Australian dividends, banking stocks recovered from the regulator-imposed dividend constraints which halted their payouts in 2020," the report commented.

"Meanwhile, mining - traditionally response for 25% of Australian payouts - compensated for its muted pandemic performance by doubling its payouts on the back of sky-high commodity prices.

"One dollar in every two paid by Australian companies in Janus Henderson's index over the last 12 months were distributed by a mining company."

Combined, banking and mining stocks contributed 94% of the recovery in Australia's dividends, Janus Henderson said.

Concentrating on Australian markets, Janus Henderson specifically spotlighted BHP's momentous dividend impact.

After taking imputation credits into account, BHP was not only the largest payer in the world between April 2021 and March 2022 but also made up almost one-third of all dividends paid by Australian companies per the global dividend index.

A combination of the next four largest dividend payers accounted for another third.

Janus Henderson client portfolio manager of global equity income Jane Shoemake said: "Australia's high level of dividend concentration leaves domestic investors far more heavily dependent on just a handful of companies for a very large portion of their dividend income than in any comparable country."

"What's more, all the top five are in either the mining or banking sectors."

The asset management company maintained its expectations for the remaining quarters of the year given the uncertain global economic outlook and rising geopolitical risks. A silver lining, robust Q1 numbers had raised forecasts slightly for the year.

For 2022, Janus Henderson now expected global dividends to reach AUD$2.08 trillion, a headline increase of 4.6%, equivalent to a 7.1% increase on an underlying basis.

On the results, Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden said: "Australia's dividend recovery has powered ahead in 2022, on the back of strong commodity prices and the return to form of Australia's big banks."

Reverberating Shoemake's earlier sentiment, Gaden added: "However, Australia's result reflects its continued reliance on banking and mining sectors and that level of relative sector concentration should be cause for pause among investors."

Read more: DividendJanus HendersonMiningBankingBHPMatt GadenJane Shoemake
