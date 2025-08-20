Newspaper icon
Australia emerges as managed accounts leader: Research

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 AUG 2025   12:23PM

A new Praemium study found that managed accounts are slowly becoming an essential tool for local financial advisers.

According to the survey, 62% of financial advisers currently used managed accounts, an increase from about 59% earlier this year, and separately managed accounts (SMAs) have emerged as the favourite structure.

Praemium said managed accounts have shown unprecedented improvements in client outcomes, with 88% experiencing positive results.

Twenty-five percent said the solution have saved them over seven hours per week, while another 28% have saved four to six hours on average.

Additionally, 69% cited portfolio reporting tools as essential and 61% cited integrations with planning software as key. Further, the study found that 67% of users achieved more consistency in their client offering.

Observing the improvements, 63% of those that are not currently using managed accounts are considering adopting the solution in the future.

This signals a significant opportunity for future market growth, as the solution evolves from an operational tool to an integral component of a holistic advice model, Praemium said.

"Managed accounts are enabling advisers to shift their focus from portfolio construction to strategic advice and client relationship management," Praemium chief strategy officer Denis Orrock said.

"This evolution is critical as practices look to scale and differentiate in a competitive environment.

"These integrations are not just nice-to-haves, they're foundational to delivering a streamlined experience for both advisers and clients."

Orrock believes the evolution of managed accounts will proportionately contribute to the advancement of platform, "with a clear focus on scalability, transparency, and adviser efficiency."

In March, the Institute of Managed Account Professionals (IMAP) determined the local managed accounts sector had grown to over $232 billion in 2024.

