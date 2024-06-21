Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Aussies' financial literacy declines, young people fare the worst

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 21 JUN 2024   12:23PM

Despite many initiatives, financial literacy, capability, and wellbeing levels have dropped in Australia, according to research commissioned by Ecstra Foundation and conducted by SVA Consulting.

The International approaches to progressing financial capability report Ecstra commissioned said that financial literacy levels in Australia have fallen across all demographics, with 15-24-year-olds worst off, followed by 25-34-year-olds.

It also noted that the proportion of households experiencing financial stress has increased between 2006-2020. Around one in five households experienced each of two financial stress indicators: 20.7% of households had cash-flow problems and 18.7% of households couldn't raise $2000 within a week.

Additionally, more than half of Australians are reportedly just making ends meet or failing to do so.

Ecstra chief executive Caroline Stewart said that despite the efforts of many stakeholders focused on financial capability, Australia's financial literacy levels aren't improving.

"There is a risk we could fall behind globally if action is not taken," she said.

"This is particularly concerning against a backdrop of cost-of-living pressures, as Australians are navigating multiple challenges, economic inequality and the continued proliferation of financial scams."

The report, however, said there are many stakeholders working on financial capability and wellbeing in Australia, which provides a strong base for "championing a renewed approach to financial capability."

The report said the key opportunities in the Australian context included - recommitting to a national strategy for financial literacy and capability with concrete goals, lines of accountability, sustainable funding, and clear outcomes measurement.

It suggested mapping stakeholders, initiatives, and funding to better understand the financial capability ecosystem and to identify gaps and opportunities. Convening stakeholders, including community and consumer organisations, educators, academics, peak bodies, philanthropic partners, industry, and government to ensure collaborative action.

Moreover, it recommended ensuring that students have access to quality, evidence-based financial education in all schools across Australia and continuing to engage in international initiatives addressing financial capability.

"National strategies are complex, long-term public policy projects. Given the many drivers of financial capability, the range of players involved and policy intersections, government leadership is critical for setting a clear, unified vision and roadmap," Stewart said.

SVA Consulting director Louise Campbell agreed saying that the role of strong leadership cannot be understated when "the complexity of stakeholder coordination was raised as the greatest challenge across all jurisdictions."

"Clear leadership and effective coordination of activities and policy alignment is a success driver for better financial literacy outcomes," she said.

Read more: AustraliaSVA ConsultingEcstra FoundationCaroline StewartLouise Campbell
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

QIC beefs up energy team
AustralianSuper bears brunt of complaints: AFCA
GSFM to distribute new strategy in Australia
Another corporate fund bites the dust
Mercer rolls out new corporate super plan
ClearBridge launches first local global equity fund
Plenary Group sells 49% stake to ADQ
Future Fund posts 10.1% annual return, surpassing benchmark
J.P. Morgan lists new global equity ETF
Mega super fund opens first international office

Editor's Choice

Where does the world's largest active manager say to invest?

ANDREW MCKEAN
Capital Group - which has US$2.7 trillion in equity assets under management - has identified three megatrends poised to upend industries and kick down the doors to fresh investment opportunities.

Betashares promotes key sales execs

ELIZABETH FRY
Betashares has strengthened its distribution team with two key promotions as it moves to accelerate growth in superannuation, retirement, and retail wealth management.

Aussies' financial literacy declines, young people fare the worst

ANDREW MCKEAN
Despite many initiatives, financial literacy, capability, and wellbeing levels have dropped in Australia, according to research commissioned by Ecstra Foundation and conducted by SVA Consulting.

Barrenjoey, Scentre Group establish jointly managed fund

ELIZA BAVIN
Barrenjoey and Scentre Group have established a jointly managed fund to purchase a 50% stake in Adelaide's Westfield Tea Tree Plaza.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach