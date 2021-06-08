NEWS
Executive Appointments

AUSIEX launches, announces leadership team

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 8 JUN 2021   12:15PM

Commonwealth Bank's former trading platform for financial advisers, now known as AUSIEX, has unveiled its executive lineup after being acquired by a Japanese firm.

CommSec Adviser Services (CAS) has rebranded to AUSIEX (Australian Investment Exchange) and is led by chief executive Eric Blewitt, who previously served as the general manager of CAS for over eight years.

Formerly the head of distribution of CAS, Andrew Stewart is the new head of product and sales of AUSIEX.

Matthew Tilley shifted from head of trading and client services to the head of markets and client solutions.

Stephen Zilioli is head of institutional development, while Patrick Salis was named chief financial officer, working closely with Kerensa Argyriou who is the head of finance.

The rest of the executive team includes Amanda Heard as head of customer experience and marketing; Karin Maltby as head of market operations; Stephen Tudjman as head of legal and governance; Hiroki Shimada as head of strategy and Mark Pace as head of technology.

Blewitt commented: "With unrivalled expertise, scale and heritage, and a fantastic team of industry specialists, AUSIEX will continue to provide solutions to the operating challenges facing financial institutions and intermediaries across Australia."

Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Nomura Research Institute flagged its intentions to acquire CAS in April 2020. CAS is separate to CommSec's retail broking business.

On 1 May 2021, AUSIEX separated from CBA to operate independently, providing trading, asset management solutions, and wholesale brokerage that includes equities execution and administration services, as well as clearing and settlement services.

In June, it partnered with LAB Group for a white labelled client-onboarding solution.

LAB Group will accelerate registration and enable electronic identity verification for individuals, companies and self-managed super funds.

