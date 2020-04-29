ATO to determine duplicate ERS applications

The Australian Taxation Office said it will determine if a person has made a duplicate application, telling funds to follow its determination.

In an update to the ATO's ERS design and implementation document, the ATO said while the application process does not preclude an individual applying multiple times in a financial year, the ATO will be responsible for rejecting any additional applications.

"ATO Online (via myGov) does not preclude an individual applying multiple times, however any secondary application submitted will be rejected by the ATO," it said.

"The fund will only receive the first application from the member."

However, if a fund receives a second determination from the same member account, it will have to follow protocol and wait for more information from the ATO.

In the update the ATO said a fund support team will be reviewing information each day and will provide updates to the fund contacts.

This information will include a duplicate account report and information that is provided when individuals call the ATO call centres.

Funds will be informed if the ATO wishes to revoke a determination at around 11am and 6pm each day.

If a fund has already made the payment, the ATO said it will work closely with the fund and individual to resolve the situation but gave no further details.

In addition, the ATO said that it is not able to provide information about when queries from funds will be answered, just saying it has "worked quickly" to put processes in place.

The ATO added that accounts with a lost or inactive status are still eligible for early release and the option to withdraw from those accounts is displayed on the application form.

Funds will also only be allowed to pay less than the determined amount if the member account balance is lower than the approved amount or the member contacts the fund as requests a lesser amount.

The ATO said funds are not allowed to pay more than the determined amount.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.