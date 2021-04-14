Atlas Wealth launches mortgage brokerage

Atlas Wealth Management has launched a mortgage-broking business and appointed a director to help expatriates buy property in Australia.

Atlas Mortgages is led Jeremy Harper as director, an experienced mortgage broker who's also worked in accounting and taxation. He was most recently a director at hfinance, joining in May 2015; a firm that also provides mortgage-broking services.

"Jeremy is originally from Melbourne but is a former expat himself who was based over in New York for a number of years. We love knowing that he understands the difficulties expats can face when obtaining a mortgage or refinancing," APAC managing director James Ridley said.

In launching the new venture, Ridley said: "We have seen a noticeable increase in the need for expats wanting either obtain a new mortgage or refinance their old ones due to the low interest rate environment. Many expats have packed up and been forced home during the pandemic last year which also added to the demand for this kind of service."

Since August 2020, the advice firm has seen many try to jump into the property market.

Atlas managing director for the EMEA region Brett Evans said: "Over the past five years we have seen ANZ, Westpac and NAB, who have been the traditional expat mortgage and home loan providers, reduce their offering to Australian expats but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to secure a home loan if you earn a foreign income."

Evans said some banks have decided to completely avoid providing mortgages to Australian expats which can sometimes discourage them from obtaining a loan, but the good news is that there are others that are willing to lend.

Harper commented: "Whilst there have been a number of lending policy changes made by the banks over the last couple of year this does not mean than an Australian expat can't secure a mortgage, it just means you need to work with a professional who knows which bank to work with that suits your circumstances."

On his new role, he said: "I am very excited to be leading the Atlas Mortgages team as I have a complete understanding of the financial challenges that Australia expats face when trying to secure a mortgage having lived that life myself."

Atlas advises Australian clients who have migrated to over 25 countries and has some 30 lenders on its panel.