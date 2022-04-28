ASX seeks to improve investment products offering

A newly released consultation paper from the ASX suggests changes to the existing rule framework may be needed to better serve investor needs, including the merger of AQUA and Warrant Rules.

Releasing the paper yesterday, the ASX said it wants to provide issuers with the flexibility to innovate and bring new products to market without imposing undue compliance costs or burdens.

"The investment products able to be traded or settled on ASX have grown substantially over the past five to seven years," it said.

"Globally and in Australia, the demand for investment products continues to grow substantially, as investors seek new and better ways to build their wealth, provide for retirement and achieve diversity in their investment portfolios."

Currently, the ASX's product list comprises of listed investment companies (LICs), listed investment trusts (LITs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure funds (Ifs), as well as exchange traded funds (ETFs), managed funds and structured products.

Products on the ASX are currently regulated by Listing Rules, AQUA Rules and Warrant Rules, but there is considerable overlap between the AQUA Rules and the Warrant Rules, the ASX said.

"Over time, however, the AQUA Rules and the Warrant Rules have been separately amended to facilitate changes in product offerings and to address various regulatory issues as they have emerged. Consequently, some areas of inconsistency have arisen between the two sets of rules," it added.

Having three sets of rules "opens the door to similar investment products being treated inconsistently" and could lead to rule arbitrage and confusion, it said.

The ASX is considering merging AQUA and Warrants Rules in a single set of rules and rationalising the AQUA Product categories, citing Cboe Australia as an example.

Other changes floated by the ASX include adding new definitions to the Listing Rules, including to better recognise REITs, and changing some of the terms currently used to describe investment products. It has also said there are areas in which some admissions rules and processes could be improved, and minimum fund sizes should change for LICs, LITs and REITs. Another area it is looking at is whether listed investment products should have similar naming requirements to those that fall under the AQUA or Warrant rules.

The ASX is seeking submissions from all interested stakeholders on a range of policy issues relevant to achieving this outcome, including admission requirements and processes, product names, investment mandates, permitted investments and portfolio disclosure.

It also asked stakeholders to provide feedback on management fees and costs, performance reporting, liquidity support, the mFund settlement service, and improving the information available to investors about investment products.

This submission will be phase one of the consultation paper.

"After considering the submissions it receives on the policy issues raised in the phase one consultation paper, ASX will proceed to draft proposed changes to its rules, procedures and guidance for investment products," it said.

Phase two of the consultation will then seek feedback on the specific changes proposed to ASX's rules, procedures and guidance for investment products.

The consultation paper for phase two is likely to issue in early 2023.